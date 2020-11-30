Texans' Will Fuller V suspended for violating NFL's performance-enhancing substances policy

Houston Texans wide receiver Will Fuller’s 2020 NFL season will come to an abrupt end.

Fuller announced on Instagram that he has been suspended for six games for violating the NFL’s performance-enhancing substances policy. Fuller, who quickly became quarterback Deshaun Watson’s No. 1 option after DeAndre Hopkins was traded away to the Arizona Cardinals, explained what happened on his social media account.

“Earlier this year, I sought treatment from a medical professional who prescribed medication that he believed to be permitted under the NFL’s drug policy,” Fuller wrote. “As it turns out, my trust in this professional was misplaced because this medication was NOT a permitted substance under the NFL Policy on Performance Enhancing Substances.”

Fuller added: “As a result of this mistake, I have been suspended for six games for taking this prohibited medication. I want to sincerely apologize to the Texans organization and all of my fans for this mistake. I am looking forward to putting this all behind me and returning better than ever in 2021.”

Prior to being suspended, Fuller was putting forth the best season of his career. Through 11 games, Fuller hauled in 53 receptions for 879 receiving yards and eight touchdowns.