Houston, TX (SportsNetwork.com) - The Houston Texans re-signed linebacker Akeem Dent on Tuesday.

Dent, 27, compiled 38 tackles and a sack in 15 games (seven starts) last season with the Texans.

In four seasons with the Falcons and Texans, the Georgia product has recorded 174 tackles, 2 1/2 sacks and a forced fumble in 62 games.