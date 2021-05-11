Texans GM Nick Caserio on quarterback situation: 'We're all at the same point'

Houston Texans general manager Nick Caserio addressed the quarterback situation on Monday but revealed little about his plans for the upcoming season, saying they are going to "take it one step at a time."

Caserio wouldn’t get into specifics when discussing his quarterbacks but added that they’ll be relying heavily on the offseason to see who will earn the starting role.

"We’re all at the same point, essentially," he said, via NFL.com. "We’re early in the offseason program. It’s a teaching time of year. So, the next phase will be Phase Two, so that will entail some other things. Again, we’ll take it one step at a time. We’re not going to put any unreasonable expectations on anybody. It’s kind of a waste of everybody’s time."

Reports earlier this month indicated the Deshaun Watson would not return to the field in the wake of the 22 civil lawsuits alleging sexual assault leveled against him.

Another sign that the Texans may be headed in another direction was the third-round selection of Davis Mills in 2021 NFL Draft. The team did not have any selections in the first or second rounds, but they scooped up Mills with their first pick in the draft.

He joins veteran Tyrod Taylor and Ryan Finley in the quarterback room.

"I think we’re eager to see everybody," Caserio added. "You’ve got to be careful going out there watching one throw and making a judgment off of like, guy made a great throw; he looked good today. Honestly, I don’t even know what that means. Again, it’s about stacking days on top of each other and just having a good series of days, weeks, months and then by the end of let’s call it minicamp or whenever that is, that they actually have something in place to feel confident so when they go out there in training camp, they can actually go out there and perform at whatever capacity they can."

Watson had reportedly wanted out of Houston long before the accusations surfaced. By the looks of it, he might get his wish.

Fox News’ Daniel Canova contributed to this report.