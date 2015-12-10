Texans guard Brooks returns to practice after illness

Houston Texans starting right guard Brandon Brooks returned to practice Wednesday after missing the team's Sunday's 30-21 loss to the Buffalo Bills due to illness.

Brooks spent Sunday night in a Buffalo hospital after experiencing symptoms including nausea and vomiting prior to the game. The four-year veteran said food poisoning has been ruled out, but he's awaiting test results to see if the issue was a recurrence of an ulcer problem he's suffered from in the past.

"I didn't see it coming, it hit me full-force," Brooks said Wednesday, per the Houston Chronicle. "Annoying because it's happened before and you know what you're getting ready to go through, scary, at the same time, because although you go through it each time, you don't know how severe it's going to be each time. Nausea, chills, constant vomiting."

The 26-year-old Brooks said he lost nearly 10 pounds with the illness. According to the Chronicle, he's expected to play Sunday night against the New England Patriots provided there's no recurrence of the symptoms this week.