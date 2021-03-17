Deshaun Watson faces civil assault allegations as two lawsuits are filed

Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson is facing more assault allegations as a second civil suit against the star NFL player was filed on Wednesday.

Tony Buzbee, the lawyer representing the women accusing Watson of the misconduct, revealed in an Instagram post that more cases were being filed against Watson.

"My associate, Cornelia, and I will file the second of what is now four cases on behalf of women against Deshaun Watson today. The cases allege assault. We won't share the alleged details here, and we won't try the case in the press, but the cases are publicly filed for all to see. I appreciate the calls of support that we have received from those who support these brave women," Buzbee wrote on Instagram.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"It takes a lot of guts to stand up to the powerful, when you are perceived powerless. Since filing the first case yesterday, I have had several death threats and multiple people have harassed my children. The blame the victim (or her lawyers) mentality is alive and well!! I love football as much as the next person (although I've never been a Texans fan.) But I don't love it that much!! Makes me shake my head that people are so passionate about football to the point of irrationality, while at the same time they could care less who the mayor or president will be."

Two lawsuits were previously filed in Harris County, Texas – one filed Tuesday and the other Wednesday.

In the suit filed Tuesday, the woman identified only as Jane Doe detailed Watson asking her give him a massage for relaxation rather than a sports massage. She obliged in an effort to grow her local business even though she didn’t specialize in those types of massages. According to the suit, the two scheduled the massage on March 30, 2020, at Jane Doe’s home.

Watson allegedly "began to aggressively dictate how he wanted the massage to be performed" when the session got started. Jane Doe claimed that Watson told her to only "use her hands" and "repeatedly stated that he wanted her focus to be on his groin area."

DESHAUN WATSON GARNERING TRADE INTEREST FROM ANOTHER SUITOR AMID TEXANS DRAMA

Jane Doe claimed that Watson’s alleged comments began to make her feel "extremely uncomfortable."

"It became apparent that Watson wanted a massage for only one reason – sex. Scared, a bit confused, and not wanting to upset the much bigger and athletic Watson, Plaintiff didn’t know what to do. She did not want to confront Watson, because she feared for her safety or possible retaliation or injury to her fledgling business. At the same time, she wanted the massage to be over, and wanted him out of her home," the lawsuit says.

While he allegedly complained that she wasn’t massaging him in the fashion that he wanted, the lawsuit says Watson "purposely exposed the tip of his penis from under the towel" and was "full erect."

"As a result of his moving of his hips, Watson purposely touched Plaintiff’s hand with the tip of his erect penis," according to the lawsuit.

Jane Doe said that she started crying and asked Watson to leave to which the quarterback allegedly replied: "I know you have a career and a reputation, and I know you would hate for someone to mess with yours, just like I don’t want anyone messing with mine."

DESHAUN WATSON SUED FOR ALLEGED SEXUAL ASSAULT, QUARTERBACK RESPONDS

In the second lawsuit, filed Wednesday, the woman also identified as Jane Doe, claimed Watson flew her from Atlanta to Houston to conduct the massage on Aug. 28, 2020.

At the hotel in which the massage took place, the lawsuit says "Watson immediately got completely nude and got on the massage table with his penis exposed" and when asked to cover up Watson refused. Jane Doe alleged Watson redirected her toward his anus during the massage making her uncomfortable. She claimed she continued to do the massage because she is a single mother and needed the business and the money.

Additionally, the woman claimed that Watson steered her toward his genitals during the massage and alleged that he "grabbed her hand" when she started to pull away. She then told him she needed to abruptly go back to Atlanta and left the hotel. Watson allegedly only paid for half of what she was owed but she didn’t reach out for the other half. The quarterback allegedly reached out "months later" when he was in Atlanta but Jane Doe did not respond.

In both lawsuits, Watson is accused of civil assault.

Watson responded to the first lawsuit, which came to light late Tuesday.

"As a result of a social media post by a publicity-seeking plaintiff's lawyer, I recently became aware of a lawsuit that has apparently been filed against me," Watson wrote on Twitter. "I have not yet seen the complaint, but I know this: I have never treated any woman with anything other than the utmost respect."

The Texans have said they were "aware" of the first civil lawsuit.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"We became aware of a civil lawsuit involving Deshaun Watson through a social media post last night," the team said, via the NFL Network. "This is the first time we heard of the matter, and we hope to learn more soon. We take accusations of this nature that involve anyone with the Houston Texans organization seriously. We will await further information before making any additional statements on this incident."

The NFL declined to comment, according to Pro Football Talk.