Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Sports
Published
Last Update September 13, 2015

Texans defensive star J.J. Watt scores fourth touchdown of the season

By | Associated Press
  • 186f8e6b-
    Image 1 of 2

    Houston Texans defensive end J.J. Watt (99) catches a touchdown pass against Cleveland Browns inside linebacker Christian Kirksey (58) in the first quarter of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 16, 2014, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak) (The Associated Press)

  • 0220f6d3-
    Image 2 of 2

    Houston Texans defensive end J.J. Watt (99) celebrates after catching a touchdown pass against the Cleveland Browns in the first quarter of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 16, 2014, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak) (The Associated Press)

CLEVELAND – Houston Texans star J.J. Watt has become the first defensive lineman since 1948 to score four touchdowns in a season.

Watt caught a 2-yard TD pass from quarterback Ryan Mallett, making his first NFL start, to give the Texans a 7-0 lead over the Browns.

Watt lined up on the left side and the 6-foot-5, 290-pounder hauled in Mallett's first career TD pass on a fade into the end zone. Watt made the lunging grab over rookie linebacker Chris Kirksey and was able to get his knee down inbounds.

Watt scored on a 1-yard TD pass earlier this season against Oakland. He also has an 80-yard interception return against Buffalo and a 45-yard fumble return against Indianapolis.

Moments after the sack, Watt stripped Cleveland quarterback Brian Hoyer on a sack. Hoyer was able to recover the fumble.

___

AP NFL websites: www.pro32.ap.org and www.twitter.com/AP_NFL