Texans defensive star J.J. Watt scores fourth touchdown of the season

Houston Texans star J.J. Watt has become the first defensive lineman since 1948 to score four touchdowns in a season.

Watt caught a 2-yard TD pass from quarterback Ryan Mallett, making his first NFL start, to give the Texans a 7-0 lead over the Browns.

Watt lined up on the left side and the 6-foot-5, 290-pounder hauled in Mallett's first career TD pass on a fade into the end zone. Watt made the lunging grab over rookie linebacker Chris Kirksey and was able to get his knee down inbounds.

Watt scored on a 1-yard TD pass earlier this season against Oakland. He also has an 80-yard interception return against Buffalo and a 45-yard fumble return against Indianapolis.

Moments after the sack, Watt stripped Cleveland quarterback Brian Hoyer on a sack. Hoyer was able to recover the fumble.

