Houston Texans wide receiver Tank Dell was taken off the field on a stretcher during Saturday’s game against the Kansas City Chiefs after sustaining a gruesome leg injury while scoring a touchdown in the second half.

Dell was injured a little over three minutes into the second half when quarterback C.J. Stroud connected with Dell in the end zone for a 30-yard touchdown pass.

Almost immediately after making the catch, the second-year receiver remained down in obvious pain. He appeared to have sustained a serious knee injury while getting caught up with teammate Jared Wayne and a Chiefs defender.

Texans players gathered around Dell and prayed over him. Stroud was brought to tears by Dell’s injury.

According to ESPN, Dell's left leg was mobilized in a brace. He was placed on a stretcher and taken off the field in a covered medical cart. He was reportedly taken to an area hospital by ambulance.

Dell was officially ruled out with a knee injury. A season-ending injury would be the second in as many years for the young receiver.

His rookie campaign was cut short when he fractured a fibula in a Week 13 game against the Denver Broncos last season.

Dell entered Saturday’s game with 45 receptions for 569 yards and two touchdowns.