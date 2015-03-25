Texans believe they took step forward with 13 wins, despite losing in same round of playoffs

The Houston Texans expected to advance farther than they did last season this year.

Instead, a late season collapse cost them a bye week and home-field advantage, and they lost in the divisional round just as they did a year before. Now they're left to ponder another missed opportunity after their season ended with a 41-28 loss to the Patriots.

Coach Gary Kubiak believes his team moved forward this season. He says last season the players were simply excited to be in the playoffs. This year, he says everyone is really disappointed — and that's a good sign.