Terrell Owens slams Broncos' Vic Fangio over racism assessment in NFL: 'He needs to be drug tested'

Pro Football Hall of Famer Terrell Owens slammed Denver Broncos coach Vic Fangio after he told reporters during a press conference he doesn’t “see racism at all in the NFL.”

Owens said Fangio needed to be “drug tested” after his comments.

“'I don’t see racism at all in the NFL, I don’t see discrimination in the NFL’ -Vic Fangio. HE NEEDS TO BE DRUG TESTED!!! What does he think that was against @Kaepernick7?!!,” Owens tweeted.

Fangio’s comments were a part of a 16-minute video conference with reporters. He discussed his feelings on the death of George Floyd, as well as the league, police behavior, and current social climate in the U.S.

“I think our problems in the NFL along those lines are minimal. We're a league of meritocracy, you earn what you get, you get what you earn. I don't see racism at all in the NFL, I don't see discrimination in the NFL," Fangio said, according to multiple reports. "We all live together, joined as one, for one common goal, and we all intermingle and mix tremendously. If society reflected an NFL team, we'd all be great.”

He added that he was “shocked” at the behavior of Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, the officer who kneeled on George Floyd's neck for more than eight minutes before the man died.

Seattle Seahawks players Chris Carson and Quandre Diggs also responded to Fangio’s statement.

Carson called Fangio a “joke” and Diggs wondered whether Fangio was blind.