Tennis stars Stefanos Tsitsipas, Paula Badosa call it quits after about a year

Tennis stars Stefanos Tsitsipas and Paula Badosa announced on Sunday they have called it quits after a year together.

Badosa, a Spanish tennis player who has 329 wins in her singles career, confirmed the breakup in a post on her Instagram Stories, according to Reuters.

"After careful consideration and many cherished moments together, Stefanos and I have decided to amicably part ways," she wrote. "We have shared a journey filled with love and learning, and it is as friends with immense mutual respect that we now choose to move forward on our own paths.

"We are grateful for the support of our friends, family, and all who have been part of our story. As we transition into this new chapter of our lives, we continue to wish each other nothing but the best in all our endeavors. We kindly ask for privacy during this time, and we thank you for your understanding and respect."

Tsitsipas didn’t immediately post about the breakup.

The two started dating last May and even created a joint Instagram account to let tennis fans know about their relationship and the things they do while moving from tournament to tournament. The New York Post noted that account was deleted.

Both players are getting ready for the French Open, which begins May 20.

Badosa’s best finish at the French Open came in 2021 when she bowed out in the quarterfinals. Tsitsipas’ best finish at the Grand Slam event came in 2021 when he narrowly lost in the finals against Novak Djokovic.