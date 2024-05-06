Expand / Collapse search
Tennis

Tennis stars Stefanos Tsitsipas, Paula Badosa call it quits after about a year

Tsitsipas and Badosa were together since last May

Ryan Gaydos
Published
Tennis stars Stefanos Tsitsipas and Paula Badosa announced on Sunday they have called it quits after a year together.

Badosa, a Spanish tennis player who has 329 wins in her singles career, confirmed the breakup in a post on her Instagram Stories, according to Reuters.

Stefanos and Paula at Indian Wells

Stefanos Tsitsipas and Paula Badosa during the Eisenhower Cup on Day 3 of the BNP Paribas Open on March 5, 2024, in Indian Wells, California. (Robert Prange/Getty Images)

"After careful consideration and many cherished moments together, Stefanos and I have decided to amicably part ways," she wrote. "We have shared a journey filled with love and learning, and it is as friends with immense mutual respect that we now choose to move forward on our own paths.

"We are grateful for the support of our friends, family, and all who have been part of our story. As we transition into this new chapter of our lives, we continue to wish each other nothing but the best in all our endeavors. We kindly ask for privacy during this time, and we thank you for your understanding and respect."

Tsitsipas didn’t immediately post about the breakup.

Paula Badosa at the Madrid Open

Paula Badosa during her match against Jessica Bouzas at the Mutua Madrid Open on April 24, 2024, in Spain. (Mateo Villalba/Getty Images)

The two started dating last May and even created a joint Instagram account to let tennis fans know about their relationship and the things they do while moving from tournament to tournament. The New York Post noted that account was deleted.

Both players are getting ready for the French Open, which begins May 20.

Stefanos Tsitipas in the Madrid Open

Stefanos Tsitsipas in action during the ATP Tour Madrid Open at Caja Magica in Spain, on April 27, 2024. (Juan Carlos Lucas/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Badosa’s best finish at the French Open came in 2021 when she bowed out in the quarterfinals. Tsitsipas’ best finish at the Grand Slam event came in 2021 when he narrowly lost in the finals against Novak Djokovic.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.