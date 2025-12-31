Tennis star's fiancée plans to skip one tradition ahead of her wedding

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Paige Lorenze, an entrepreneur and fiancée of men’s tennis star Tommy Paul, said in a recent interview she will not be partaking in at least one tradition ahead of her wedding.

Lorenze and Paul were engaged in July, three years after the two went public with their relationship.

As the two begin to plan their wedding, there is at least one thing Lorenze will not be partaking in.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

She spoke about it to People.

"When I got engaged, I had an engagement party, but I think bridal showers are a lot," Lorenze told the magazine in an interview published Wednesday. "The wedding is a celebration. So, my mom really wants me to do a wedding shower, but I don't feel like I need one because there are so many things. There's the welcome drinks. There's so many things. So, I think no bridal shower."

TENNIS STAR ARYNA SABALENKA SAYS FEMALE ATHLETES FACING TRANS COMPETITORS 'JUST NOT FAIR TO WOMEN'

Modern weddings have bits of old school and new school feels. The weddings baby boomers may have been accustomed to are likely far different than the nuptials that occur during Gen Z weddings, from the décor down to the wedding dress.

Olivia Culpo took heat last year for her demure wedding dress. She told Vogue she didn't want her wedding gown to "exude sex in any way, shape or form," a comment that drew backlash on social media.

Culpo ignored the haters when she married San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Lorenze, also a model and social media influencer, started the lifestyle brand Dairy Boy.