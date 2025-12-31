Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Tennis

Tennis star's fiancée plans to skip one tradition ahead of her wedding

Lorenze and Tommy Paul were engaged in July

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for December 31 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for December 31

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on FoxNews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Paige Lorenze, an entrepreneur and fiancée of men’s tennis star Tommy Paul, said in a recent interview she will not be partaking in at least one tradition ahead of her wedding.

Lorenze and Paul were engaged in July, three years after the two went public with their relationship. 

As the two begin to plan their wedding, there is at least one thing Lorenze will not be partaking in.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Tommy Paul and Paige Lorenze in a Burberry shot

Tommy Paul and Paige Lorenze at the Burberry fashion show as part of Spring/Summer 2026 London Fashion Week Sept. 22, 2025, in London. (Saira MacLeod/WWD via Getty Images)

She spoke about it to People.

"When I got engaged, I had an engagement party, but I think bridal showers are a lot," Lorenze told the magazine in an interview published Wednesday. "The wedding is a celebration. So, my mom really wants me to do a wedding shower, but I don't feel like I need one because there are so many things. There's the welcome drinks. There's so many things. So, I think no bridal shower."

TENNIS STAR ARYNA SABALENKA SAYS FEMALE ATHLETES FACING TRANS COMPETITORS 'JUST NOT FAIR TO WOMEN'

Paige Lorenze cheers on Tommy Paul

Paige Lorenze, girlfriend of Tommy Paul of the United States, at a men's singles third-round match between Paul and Roberto Carballes Baena of Spain during the 2025 Australian Open at Melbourne Park Jan. 17, 2025, in Melbourne, Australia. (Hannah Peters/Getty Images)

Modern weddings have bits of old school and new school feels. The weddings baby boomers may have been accustomed to are likely far different than the nuptials that occur during Gen Z weddings, from the décor down to the wedding dress.

Olivia Culpo took heat last year for her demure wedding dress. She told Vogue she didn't want her wedding gown to "exude sex in any way, shape or form," a comment that drew backlash on social media.

Culpo ignored the haters when she married San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey.

Paige Lorenze at the US Open

Paige Lorenze attends the U.S. Open at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center Aug. 25, 2025, in New York City.  (John Nacion/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Lorenze, also a model and social media influencer, started the lifestyle brand Dairy Boy.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.

Close modal

Continue