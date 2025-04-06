Tennis pro laments lack of brand deals for 'sweaty' female players as they're given to WAGs of top stars

Tennis pro Daria Saville is ranked No. 108 in the world and among the top 10 best players who represent Australia.

Saville expressed her dismay with the lack of opportunities with brands as companies have turned to the wives and girls of some of the top players in the world instead of investing in the players themselves.

She sounded off in a video posted to her TikTok account on Wednesday. She screen-capped the video, "Brands are choosing WAGs (wives and girlfriends) over actual athletes… why?

"Let’s talk brand deals for a second," she started. "Tennis aesthetics are in right now, right? It’s all over the place, but female tennis players are not getting those brand deals. It’s actually tennis WAGs that fit into the ‘aesthetics’ rather than us sweaty tennis players.

"Spoke to a few influencer WAGs and they’re surprised that we don’t get the same opportunities. Is it that athletes are not as relatable as WAGs to the audience?"

Saville said a video of her getting ready to go watch her husband, Luke Saville, performed better on social media than "day in the life" videos.

"I don’t know. Is it our personalities that all we do is think about tennis? But I’ve got a personality and it’s salty right now. Of course, the top tennis players have their big sponsorships. Do marketing teams think tennis players are too niche compared to a WAG? Is that the whole glamorous life compared to sweat life? Is it more inspiration to be a WAG than a female athlete?

"Honestly, it’s mind blogging to me that brands are pickling influencers for their campaigns during Grand Slams. And I’m definitely not the only female tennis player that feels that way. Marketing girls, why is that? Sorry if I came across salty AF. I’m done here."

Wives and girlfriends of tennis stars have built up their own massive followings.

Morgan Riddle, the girlfriend of Taylor Fritz, has more than 590,000 followers on TikTok and another 435,000 followers on Instagram.

Paige Lorenze, the girlfriend of Tommy Paul, boasts more than 933,000 followers on Instagram and another 651,000 on TikTok.

Saville has 983,000 followers on TikTok and around 159,000 followers on Instagram. She has one career singles title.