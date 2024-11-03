Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Tennis

Morgan Riddle, girlfriend of tennis star Taylor Fritz, reveals terrifying break-in attempt in London

Frtiz was overseas playing in tennis tournaments

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash Top Sports Headlines for November 3 Video

Fox News Flash Top Sports Headlines for November 3

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Join Fox News for access to this content
Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge.
By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News' Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive.
Please enter a valid email address.
By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News' Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive.

Morgan Riddle, the girlfriend of American tennis star Taylor Fritz, detailed a scary break-in attempt the two suffered at an Airbnb they were staying at in London.

Riddle shared pictures of the break-in on her Instagram Stories. She said it occurred in the wee hours of Saturday morning.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Taylor Fritz and Morgan Riddle

Taylor Fritz with his girlfriend Morgan Riddle after defeating Rafael Nadal in the men’s final at the BNP Paribas Open at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden in California, March 20, 2022. (Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA Today Sports)

"At 4am this morning, Taylor and I wake up to someone trying to enter the code and break into the front door of the airbnb we're staying at in London," she wrote in one post, via Yahoo Canada.

Riddle said Fritz grabbed a tennis racquet as she told him to engage the secondary lock on the door. However, she said the security device had been removed.

COCO GAUFF SAYS SHE CONFRONTED SAUDI ARABIAN PRINCESS OVER NATION'S HUMAN RIGHTS ABUSE, BUT STILL PLAYED THERE

Morgan Riddle watches

Morgan Riddle watches Taylor Fritz's men’s final match against Rafael Nadal at the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells, California, March 20, 2022. (Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA Today Sports)

"After we called 999, Taylor got distracted trying to kill a mosquito," one of Riddle’s posts added. "Dare the robbers to TRY and square (with) him."

Riddle added she’s had unsafe experiences at other Airbnbs and implored her followers to stay in hotels.

"… I swore I'd never stay in one again after my past experiences and clearly didn't learn my lesson," Riddle added, according to Sports Illustrated.

Morgan Riddle at Wimbledon

Morgan Riddle watches boyfriend Taylor Fritz on day eight of the Wimbledon Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London, July 8, 2024. (Jordan Pettitt/PA Images via Getty Images)

Fox News Digital reached out to Airbnb but hadn't received a reply by publication.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fritz was in Europe competing in the Paris Masters. He lost in the round of 32 against Jack Draper in three sets. The 27-year-old star is No. 6 in the ATP rankings.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.