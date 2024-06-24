Expand / Collapse search
Tennis

Paige Lorenze, girlfriend of Tommy Paul, draws ire from fans after tennis star's tournament win

Paul won at Queen's Club

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
American Tommy Paul picked up the third singles title of his career over the weekend when he defeated Lorenzo Musetti in straight sets 6-1, 7-6 (8) at Queen’s Club weeks before Wimbledon.

Paul became the first American to win the tournament since Sam Querrey in 2010. Other American champions include John McEnroe, Jimmy Connors and Pete Sampras.

Tommy Paul held onto by Paige Lorenze

Tommy Paul of the United States and girlfriend Paige Lorenze pose for a photo with the cinch Championships 2024 winners trophy following victory against Lorenzo Musetti of Italy in the Men's Singles Final match on Day Seven of the cinch Championship at The Queen's Club on June 23, 2024 in London. (Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

Tommy Paul with Paige Lorenze

Paige Lorenze looks on at boyfriend Tommy Paul after a win in London. (Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

"Going through the hallways here in the locker room and the names on the wall, it’s unbelievable," Paul said. "It was my goal always to put my name next to them."

Paige Lorenze, Paul’s girlfriend, caught the eye of social media as the tennis star celebrated his victory. Fans appeared to be put off by how Lorenze had her hand around her boyfriend’s neck as they posed for photos on the grass court.

Paige Lorenze poses in Lacoste

Paige Lorenze is seen during Le Club Lacoste Miami Suite Finals Viewing at the Miami Open presented by Itaú at Hard Rock Stadium on March 30, 2024 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for Lacoste)

SERENA WILLIAMS SUGGESTS HER FATHER SHOULD COACH 6-YEAR-OLD DAUGHTER 'BECAUSE I'M TOO NICE'

Lorenze and Paul started dating in 2022. She is a social media influencer who started the lifestyle brand Dairy Boy. She has also been linked to Morgan Wallen, Armie Hammer and Tyler Cameron in the dating world.

With the win on Sunday, Paul is the top American tennis player over Taylor Fritz. Paul has two ATP wins this year, including the one at Queen’s Club. He won the Dallas Open back in February. His first win came in 2021 at the Stockholm Open.

Tommy Paul holds the trophy

United States' Tommy Paul celebrates after defeating Italy's Lorenzo Musetti during their men's singles final match at The Queen's Club tennis tournament in London on Sunday, June 23, 2024. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)

The Wimbledon Championships are set to run from July 1 to July 14.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.