Tennis champion Kim Clijsters announces return to sport

Four-time Grand Slam tennis champion Kim Clijsters announced Thursday she plans to return to the sport she once dominated.

The Belgian tennis star made the announcement in a video. She said she’s eyeing a return in 2020.

She told the Women’s Tennis Association (WTA) in an interview she’s seeking a new challenge. She hasn’t played a professional match since the 2012 U.S. Open.

The 36-year-old mother of three won the 2009 U.S. Open. She was the first mother to win a Grand Slam title since Evonne Goolagong at Wimbledon in 1980. She won the U.S. Open two other times in 2005 and 2010. She won the Australian Open in 2011.

“I don't feel like I need to prove anything, but I want to challenge myself and I want to be strong again,” Clijsters said. “Let's see if I can get my body in shape to play tennis at a level where I would like it to be at, that I have in mind of where I would like to get to, and see if it's possible. To see, first of all, if my body is capable of even doing that.”

The WTA said Clijsters can receive unlimited wildcards for its tournaments being that she’s a former top-ranked player.

