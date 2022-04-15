US Open champ Emma Raducanu loses toenails after intense clay court training

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Emma Raducanu made her pro debut on clay courts at the Billie Jean King Cup in Friday’s qualifying matches, and her win over the Czech Republic’s Tereza Martincova came with some unfortunate consequences.

When asked about her recent hip injury before the match, the 19-year-old sensation revealed that while she’s recovering just fine, she’s developed a new issue because of her intense training.

NOVAK DJOKOVIC IS MOTIVATED TO COMPETE AGAIN FOR BIGGEST TITLES

"It’s OK, but I’ve no toenails now," she said via The Sun . "It’s my foot and my shoes, they’ve been sliding around a lot. I had a small niggle in Miami, but now I have no physical thing."

Toenails or not, Raducanu found her footing in her 7-5, 7-5 win over Martincova to keep Great Britain in contention.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"This win means so much to me," Raducanu said, via the tournament's website. "It is my first Billie Jean King Cup match and to come out and represent my team like I did in my first professional match on clay is really amazing."

Raducanu has been training on the clay courts since last competing on them four years ago in the French Open junior qualifiers, where she lost in the second round, according to the New York Post .

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Despite her lack of experience, Raducanu believes clay could be one of her preferred surfaces.

"I feel this could be one of my strongest surfaces going forward. But, of course, it’s early days right now," she said, via the Post.