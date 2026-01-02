Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2026 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Tennessee Volunteers

Tennessee QB Joey Aguilar undergoes surgery to remove benign tumor from throwing arm: report

Aguilar led the SEC in passing yards per game

Ryan Morik By Ryan Morik Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for January 2 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for January 2

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on FoxNews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Tennessee quarterback Joey Aguilar reportedly underwent surgery to remove a benign tumor from his arm.

NFL Network reported that the tumor had been pushing on his biceps tendon and labrum, causing weakness and pain.

Representatives at Tennessee did not immediately respond to a request to confirm the report.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM 

Joey Aguilar

Tennessee quarterback Joey Aguilar (6) pulls back for the throw during the Music City Bowl NCAA college football game against Illinois on Dec. 30, 2025, in Nashville, Tennessee. (Angelina Alcantar/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)

In his first full season with the Vols, Aguilar had a career-best 67.3% completion rate, throwing for 3,565 yards and 24 touchdowns. He led the SEC with 274.2 passing yards per game.

Aguilar joined the Vols after quite the quarterback saga with the school. He played his first two college seasons at Appalachian State and then transferred to UCLA. However, when Nico Iamaleava left Tennessee for the Bruins, it forced Aguilar’s hand.

Joey Aguilar on field

Tennessee quarterback Joey Aguilar (6) looks around the stadium after losing a NCAA football game between Tennessee and Vanderbilt at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tennessee, on Nov. 29, 2025. (Angelina Alcantar/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)

LOOKING BACK AT THE SPORTS GAMBLING CONTROVERSIES THROUGHOUT 2025, WITH NBA AND MLB INVESTIGATIONS LEADING WAY

Iamaleava’s NIL drama with the Vols sent shock waves through college football because he became the first college player to hold out from a program for a bigger payout. His deal was reportedly worth up to $10 million over multiple seasons, and he was set to make $2.4 million this past season.

In his career, Aguilar has racked up 10,325 passing yards and 80 touchdowns in 38 games.

Tennessee went 8-4 in the regular season and then lost to Illinois in the Music City Bowl.

Joey Aguilar under center

Tennessee Volunteers quarterback Joey Aguilar (6) looks on against the Florida Gators during the first half at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium.  (Kim Klement Neitzel/Imagn Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Before going to Appalachian State, Aguilar played JUCO football for two years, leaving his NCAA eligibility in question. He is currently a plaintiff in a lawsuit against the NCAA.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Close modal

Continue