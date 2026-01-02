Tennessee QB Joey Aguilar undergoes surgery to remove benign tumor from throwing arm: report

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Tennessee quarterback Joey Aguilar reportedly underwent surgery to remove a benign tumor from his arm.

NFL Network reported that the tumor had been pushing on his biceps tendon and labrum, causing weakness and pain.

Representatives at Tennessee did not immediately respond to a request to confirm the report.

In his first full season with the Vols, Aguilar had a career-best 67.3% completion rate, throwing for 3,565 yards and 24 touchdowns. He led the SEC with 274.2 passing yards per game.

Aguilar joined the Vols after quite the quarterback saga with the school. He played his first two college seasons at Appalachian State and then transferred to UCLA. However, when Nico Iamaleava left Tennessee for the Bruins, it forced Aguilar’s hand.

Iamaleava’s NIL drama with the Vols sent shock waves through college football because he became the first college player to hold out from a program for a bigger payout. His deal was reportedly worth up to $10 million over multiple seasons, and he was set to make $2.4 million this past season.

In his career, Aguilar has racked up 10,325 passing yards and 80 touchdowns in 38 games.

Tennessee went 8-4 in the regular season and then lost to Illinois in the Music City Bowl.

Before going to Appalachian State, Aguilar played JUCO football for two years, leaving his NCAA eligibility in question. He is currently a plaintiff in a lawsuit against the NCAA.

