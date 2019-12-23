Tennessee man, 23, sought in stabbings that killed 2, including brother of 49ers QB Beathard

Police in Tennessee have identified a 23-year-old man who is wanted in connection with the stabbings that killed the brother of San Francisco 49ers backup quarterback C.J. Beathard and another man outside a Nashville bar over the weekend.

Michael Mosley is facing two homicide charges and officers are still trying to locate him. Mosley is also facing one count of attempted criminal homicide in the stabbing of a third person who survived the attack, police said.

Nashville police are urging anyone who has seen Mosley to call 615-742-7463.

The stabbings resulted in the deaths of Clayton Beathard, 22, and Paul Trapeni III, 21. The third victim, who was not identified, suffered injuries to his eye and arm, the Tennessean reported.

Police are trying to learn more about what led up to the altercation but said it appears that the fight was over an "unwanted" advance made "by a man toward a woman in the bar."

C.J. Beathard, 26, returned to the Nashville area to support his family and missed Saturday night's game against the Los Angeles Rams.

The Beathard brothers are the grandsons of Hall of FameNFL executive Bobby Beathard and sons of country music songwriter Casey Beathard and Susan Beathard.

San Francisco head coach Kyle Shanahan described his quarterback as "distraught" after finding out his brother had died.

“There's not much you can say,” Shanahan said, according to ESPN. “You just try to hold a person and be there for him. We tried to figure it out, what we could do and the quickest way to get him to his family. But that was probably my first time in a situation like that, but I think it's exactly what anybody would expect. There's nothing to say, and it's as tragic and as sad of a thing that can happen.”

