Ted Cruz praises Rockets after reported trade for Kevin Durant

Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, welcomed Kevin Durant to his new home as the 15-time NBA All-Star was reportedly traded from the Phoenix Suns to the Houston Rockets on Sunday.

The massive trade will see Jalen Green, Dillon Brooks, the No. 10 overall pick in the 2025 draft and five second-round picks go to the Suns, ESPN reported. The trade will not be official until July 6, when the offseason opens in the league.

Cruz congratulated the Rockets for the deal in a post on X.

"Congrats to the #Rockets! Losing Brooks really hurts—he’s ferocious on defense—but KD is an absolute beast," Cruz wrote. "GREAT trade!"

Rumors of the Suns trading Durant swirled for weeks after the team missed the playoffs with a 36-46 record in one season under Mike Budenholzer. Phoenix believed adding Durant to a team with Devin Booker, and later Bradley Beal, could help elevate them back to the NBA Finals.

Phoenix was unable to propel itself back to the NBA Finals, losing in the Western Conference semifinals during the 2022-23 season, being ousted in the first round in the 2023-24 season and failing to even make the postseason this year.

Durant, 36, has still proven to be one of the top scorers in the game when healthy. He averaged 26.6 points per game and shot 52.7% from the field. He has been an All-Star each year he has been available to play since the 2009-10 season. He missed the entire 2019-20 season with an injury.

It has been a busy offseason for the Rockets so far.

Houston reportedly extended head coach Ime Udoka as well following its second-place finish in the Western Conference.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.