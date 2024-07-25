Expand / Collapse search
Team USA's Joel Embiid eager to embrace boos from French crowd at Olympics

Embiid chose to play for the US instead of France

Ryan Gaydos
Published
Joel Embiid decided to play for Team USA over France and Cameroon in the Olympics and bolstered a lineup filled with NBA stars, including LeBron James and Stephen Curry.

Embiid was granted French citizenship in July 2022 and United States citizenship a few months later. He decided in October 2023 he was going to play for the U.S. in the Olympics for his son.

Embiid said he’s ready to embrace dissatisfaction from fans.

Joel Embiid in London

Joel Embiid of the United States during warmups before a game against Germany in preparation for the Paris Olympic Games at the O2 Arena July 22, 2024, in London. (Tim Clayton/Corbis via Getty Images)

"I expect a lot of boos. But I actually love it. It’s not going to be anything I haven’t seen," Embiid said in an interview with The New York Times.

"It just makes you want to go even harder so you can shut them up. There’s nothing better. They’re booing, and you make a big shot, and the whole arena is quiet. That’s the best feeling. You look around, you’re like, ‘I don’t hear anymore, it’s time to go home.’"

Joel Embiid on the bench

Joel Embiid of the U.S. Men's National Team during a practice at Palais des Sports Marcel-Cerdan July 25, 2024, in Paris. ( Garrett W. Ellwood/NBAE via Getty Images)

The U.S. men’s Olympic basketball team already had two major tests in exhibition games in hopes of building chemistry before games actually begin.

The U.S. barely squeaked by South Sudan over the weekend and narrowly defeated Germany.

The Americans will begin their pursuit of a gold medal Sunday against Serbia. The team then has a matchup against South Sudan again three days later.

Joel Embiid talks to reporters

Joel Embiid of Team USA talks to the media after a game against Team Germany as part of the 2024 USA Basketball Showcase July 22, 2024, in London at O2 Arena. (Ryan Stetz/NBAE via Getty Images)

Before the Olympics start, James will be the men’s flag bearer.

