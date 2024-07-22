LeBron James named Team USA men's flag bearer for Paris Olympics opening ceremonies

LeBron James was selected as one of Team USA’s flag bearers for the opening ceremonies of the Paris Olympics on Monday.

James, of the Los Angeles Lakers, is a two-time gold medalist. He helped USA Basketball win gold in the 2008 Olympics in Beijing and the 2012 Olympics in London.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"It’s an incredible honor to represent the United States on this global stage, especially in a moment that can bring the whole world together," James said in a statement. "For a kid from Akron, this responsibility means everything to not only myself, but to my family, all the kids in my hometown, my teammates, fellow Olympians and so many people across the country with big aspirations.

"Sports have the power to bring us all together, and I’m proud to be a part of this important moment."

Stephen Curry nominated James as the U.S. flag bearer.

"We understand how much of an honor it is to be in that position and I think Bron’s entire career, on and off the court, speaks for itself as him being worthy of that honor," Curry said.

US MEN'S BASKETBALL TEAM NARROWLY AVOIDS SHOCKING SOUTH SUDAN UPSET AFTER BEING FAVORED BY OVER 45 POINTS

"He has represented what it means to be excellent both on and off the court in his commitment to service and to uplifting the community in all ways that he knows how has been a lifelong passion. And the work speaks for itself."

James was among the NBA stars on the 2008 USA team that was famously nicknamed the "Redeem Team" after it came all the way back from a devastating bronze medal in 2004 in Athens. He followed up with a gold in 2012.

James did not play in 2016 when the team won gold in Rio de Janeiro, and he was not on the team in 2021 when the team won gold in Tokyo.

Now, it could be his final Olympics in his career and one more medal would add to his legacy.

The opening ceremonies will be unique.

Thousands of athletes will be a part of a flotilla sailing along the River Seine at sunset toward the Eiffel Tower.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The ceremonies begin Friday night and Team USA begins its quest for gold in men’s basketball on Sunday.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.