Taysom Hill, Saints agree to 2-year, $21 million deal, report says

New Orleans Saints do-it-all player Taysom Hill seems to be committing to two more years.

Hill, who originally was tendered as a restricted free agent for this year, agreed to a two-year deal worth $21 million, including $16 million guaranteed, to remain with the Saints through the 2021 NFL season, Yahoo! Sports reported Sunday.

The Saints reportedly made another splash the same day, addressing their quarterback situation. Quarterback Jameis Winston is finalizing a one-year deal to play for the New Orleans Saints, and have an opportunity to backup future Hall of Famer Drew Brees, according to Yahoo! Sports.

Winston likely will compete for the No. 2 spot on the depth chart with Hill, and will have an opportunity to take over for Brees as soon as 2021. Winston should land the No. 2 job, especially since the Saints have seemed reluctant to give the job to Hill because of his role as a runner, receiver, and special teams player.

Hill, who originally was kept with a first-round tender offer, would get a bump from the $4.6 million he would have made this year if he signed his tender offer, but he also would be paid a lot less than starting quarterbacks on the open market.

Hill said he expected to be a starting quarterback someday.

For his part, Saints coach Sean Payton said he believed Hill had that kind of talent, but in the meantime, Hill will continue to be used as a viable weapon in the Saints' offense.