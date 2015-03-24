Taylor lifts No. 7 Louisville over Temple

Philadelphia, PA (SportsNetwork.com) - Asia Taylor led with 18 points and eight rebounds as the 7th-ranked Louisville Cardinals defeated the Temple Owls, 77-68, at McGonigle Hall.

Shoni Schimmel contributed 15 points, while Bria Smith and Sara Hammond scored 13 and 11 points, respectively. Tia Gibbs added nine points off the bench as the Cardinals (14-1, 2-0 AAC) won their seventh straight.

Natasha Thames had a game-high 24 points with nine rebounds to pace the Owls (7-5, 1-1). Monaye Merritt had 14 points, five assists, and four steals off the bench, while Erica Covile added 14 points in defeat.

Temple has now dropped two of its last three.

Schimmel's jumper at 2:59 helped propel a 9-2 run to end the first half.

Louisville continued their dominance early into the second half with a 9-0 run and did not allow the Owls to score until Covile made a layup 3:17 into the frame.

Tyonna Williams and Meghan Roxas made consecutive shots from beyond the arc for Temple in the final minute to cut the deficit down to 10 points, but the game was already too far out of reach.