Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Published

Tampa Bay reveals Tom Brady in Buccaneers uniform for first time

Daniel Canova
By Daniel Canova | Fox News
close
Rob Gronkowski to reunite with Tom Brady in Tampa BayVideo

Rob Gronkowski to reunite with Tom Brady in Tampa Bay

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are reportedly set to acquire tight end Rob Gronkowski from the New England Patriots, reuniting him with former teammate Tom Brady; Fox Sports lead college football analyst Joel Klatt reacts and previews the football season ahead.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers took to Twitter on Tuesday and revealed Tom Brady in uniform for the first time since the quarterback signed a two-year deal with the team earlier in the offseason.

Brady spent the last two decades with the New England Patriots, and it's likely going to take some time for fans to get used to seeing him in a different uniform.

Brady will join a Buccaneers team that features talented wide receivers Mike Evans and Chris Godwin, along with tight ends Rob Gronkowski, O.J. Howard and Cameron Brate. With Jameis Winston under center last season, Tampa Bay finished with a 7-9 record. Winston had 33 touchdown passes and 30 interceptions -- a total of 35 turnovers -- along with 5,109 passing yards.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Brady won six Super Bowl titles and three NFL MVPs, was named to the Pro Bowl 14 times and was a First-Team All-Pro selection three times during his time with the Patriots. He will instantly make the Buccaneers Super Bowl contenders heading into the 2020 NFL season.

New England made the playoffs in 17 of the 20 seasons Brady was with the Patriots.

Dan Canova is a Sports Reporter for Fox News. Follow him on Twitter @DanCanova