Tampa Bay reveals Tom Brady in Buccaneers uniform for first time

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers took to Twitter on Tuesday and revealed Tom Brady in uniform for the first time since the quarterback signed a two-year deal with the team earlier in the offseason.

Brady spent the last two decades with the New England Patriots, and it's likely going to take some time for fans to get used to seeing him in a different uniform.

Brady will join a Buccaneers team that features talented wide receivers Mike Evans and Chris Godwin, along with tight ends Rob Gronkowski, O.J. Howard and Cameron Brate. With Jameis Winston under center last season, Tampa Bay finished with a 7-9 record. Winston had 33 touchdown passes and 30 interceptions -- a total of 35 turnovers -- along with 5,109 passing yards.

Brady won six Super Bowl titles and three NFL MVPs, was named to the Pro Bowl 14 times and was a First-Team All-Pro selection three times during his time with the Patriots. He will instantly make the Buccaneers Super Bowl contenders heading into the 2020 NFL season.

New England made the playoffs in 17 of the 20 seasons Brady was with the Patriots.