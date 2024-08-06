Swedish model Desiré Inglander has 2-word reaction after boyfriend sets pole vault world record at Olympics

Sweden’s Mondo Duplantis set a world record in pole vault on Monday at the Paris Olympics when he launched himself over the bar at 6.25 meters, winning the gold medal.

Duplantis immediately ran over to his own personal cheering section and gave his girlfriend, model Desiré Inglander, a big kiss before celebrating with his friends. Inglander immediately went viral on social media after the smooch.

"He’s him," she wrote in a post on Instagram.

Inglander posted several photos of herself at the Paris Olympics. She's appeared in Vogue Scandinavia about two months ago as well as other brands like Lancôme.

Duplantis and Inglander apparently met in Stockholm in 2020, but the social media influencer wasn’t interested at the time, according to Us Weekly.

"The problem was, people flirt in a very different way in Sweden than where I’m from," Duplantis told Vogue Scandinavia. "(Where I’m from) there’s a lot more talking – you talk for a long time. So at the party, I was just trying to talk to Desiré, like ‘Hey, what’s up, I’m Mondo…’ but she didn’t want anything to do with it or me. She just wanted to dance."

Duplantis didn’t give up hope and the two became at least Instagram official in 2021.

The pole vaulter is from Louisiana but competes for Sweden because his mother is from the country. He now has two Olympic gold medals.

"It’s hard to understand, honestly," Duplantis said. "If I don’t beat this moment in my career, then I’m pretty OK with that. I don’t think you can get much better than what just happened."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.