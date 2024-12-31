Matthew Gaudreau's wife announces the birth of their first child months after tragic death

Madeline Gaudreau, the wife of Matthew Gaudreau, announced the birth of their first child just months after he and his brother, NHL star Johnny Gaudreau , were tragically killed by an alleged drunk driver.

Madeline announced the birth of Tripp Matthew in a post on social media over the weekend.

"Mommy & Daddy’s world," the Instagram post read. The picture showed Madeline holding Tripp’s hand with a sign in the background that read, "He’s here."

Matthew Gaudreau, 29, and Johnny Gaudreau, 31, were tragically killed on Aug. 29 while riding bikes on a rural road in New Jersey the night before their sister’s wedding when they were struck by an alleged drunk driver.

The brothers played hockey at Boston College, where they won a national title in 2012. Johnny Gaudreau would go on to play in the NHL, where he spent the majority of his NHL career in Calgary. In 2022, he signed a seven-year contract with the Columbus Blue Jackets .

Madeline and Mathew Gaudreau were married in July 2021. The couple announced in June that they were expecting their first child.

"All my friends and family, nothing will bring his dad back or uncle john, but I am glad he has so many amazing people around him to remind him how amazing they are," she wrote in a post on social media in October celebrating her baby shower.

Sean Higgins has been charged in the death of the Gaudreau brothers.

He was indicted by a grand jury earlier this month on several charges, including two counts of second-degree reckless vehicular homicide, two counts of first-degree aggravated manslaughter, fourth-degree tampering with physical evidence and second-degree leaving the scene of a fatal accident, according to WPVI .

He faces up to 20 years in prison if convicted and is due back in court next month.