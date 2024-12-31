Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Sports

Matthew Gaudreau's wife announces the birth of their first child months after tragic death

Matthew and Johnny Gaudreau were struck and killed by an alleged drunk driver on Aug. 29

Paulina Dedaj By Paulina Dedaj Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for December 31 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for December 31

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Madeline Gaudreau, the wife of Matthew Gaudreau, announced the birth of their first child just months after he and his brother, NHL star Johnny Gaudreau, were tragically killed by an alleged drunk driver.

Madeline announced the birth of Tripp Matthew in a post on social media over the weekend. 

Matthew Gaudreau in action

Matthew Gaudreau #21 of the Boston College Eagles attempts a shot on goal in the third period during game one of the Three Rivers Classic hockey tournament at PPG PAINTS Arena on December 29, 2016 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Justin Berl/Getty Images)

"Mommy & Daddy’s world," the Instagram post read. The picture showed Madeline holding Tripp’s hand with a sign in the background that read, "He’s here." 

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Matthew Gaudreau, 29, and Johnny Gaudreau, 31, were tragically killed on Aug. 29 while riding bikes on a rural road in New Jersey the night before their sister’s wedding when they were struck by an alleged drunk driver.

The brothers played hockey at Boston College, where they won a national title in 2012. Johnny Gaudreau would go on to play in the NHL, where he spent the majority of his NHL career in Calgary. In 2022, he signed a seven-year contract with the Columbus Blue Jackets.

Johnny Gaudreau celebrates

Johnny Gaudreau #13 of the Columbus Blue Jackets reacts after scoring the game-tying goal during the third period of a game against the Washington Capitals at Nationwide Arena on January 31, 2023 in Columbus, Ohio.  (Ben Jackson/NHLI via Getty Images)

FLAMES HONOR JOHNNY GAUDREAU WITH EMOTIONAL TRIBUTE MONTHS AFTER TRAGIC DEATH OF NHL STAR AND BROTHER

Madeline and Mathew Gaudreau were married in July 2021. The couple announced in June that they were expecting their first child. 

"All my friends and family, nothing will bring his dad back or uncle john, but I am glad he has so many amazing people around him to remind him how amazing they are," she wrote in a post on social media in October celebrating her baby shower.

Johnny and Matthew Gaudreau

File - Brothers Johnny Gaudreau #13 and Matthew Gaudreau #21 of the Boston College Eagles celebrate after the Eagles beat the Northeastern University Huskies to win their fifth Beanpot Championship in a row in NCAA hockey action in the championship game of the annual Beanpot Hockey Tournament at TD Garden on February 10, 2014 in Boston, Massachusetts.  (Richard T Gagnon/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Sean Higgins has been charged in the death of the Gaudreau brothers. 

He was indicted by a grand jury earlier this month on several charges, including two counts of second-degree reckless vehicular homicide, two counts of first-degree aggravated manslaughter, fourth-degree tampering with physical evidence and second-degree leaving the scene of a fatal accident, according to WPVI

He faces up to 20 years in prison if convicted and is due back in court next month. 

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Paulina Dedaj is a Sports Reporter for Fox News Digital.