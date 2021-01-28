Super Bowl LV victory would end Bucs' long title drought

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will look to end a Super Bowl title drought the same way their opponents, the Kansas City Chiefs, did last season.

The Buccaneers’ drought isn’t as long as the Chiefs’ streak of zero Super Bowl wins was, but 18 years is still quite a lengthy amount of time between Super Bowl wins and appearances.

The last time the Buccaneers were in the Super Bowl was during the 2002 season.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Under head coach Jon Gruden, the Buccaneers finished the regular season 12-4 and got a first-round bye into the playoffs. Brad Johnson threw two touchdown passes against the San Francisco 49ers in the divisional round and Ronde Barber had an incredible 97-yard interception return for a touchdown in the NFC Championship against the Philadelphia Eagles.

The big-time performances along with the 16 points the Tampa Bay defense allowed in those two playoff games helped launch the team into Super Bowl XXXVII against the Oakland Raiders – Gruden’s former team.

Gruden replaced Tony Dungy in Tampa Bay after Oakland traded him for several draft picks and $8 million in cash. He would later sign a five-year extension with the Buccaneers.

BLAINE GABBERT, FORMER 1ST-ROUND PICK WHO BRIEFLY TOOK COLIN KAEPERNICK'S JOB, WIN AWAY FROM SUPER BOWL RING

The Buccaneers’ defense held strong against Rich Gannon and the Raiders and won 48-21.

Gannon threw five interceptions and was sacked five times in the loss. Simeon Rice led the way with two sacks. Dwight Smith had two interceptions and two touchdowns, Derrick Brooks had an interception with a touchdown and Dexter Jackson had two interceptions.

Jackson, a safety, was the second defensive player to win the Super Bowl MVP in the last three Super Bowls. Ray Lewis was named the Super Bowl MVP two years prior. Jackson was just the second defensive player to win Super Bowl MVP since the 1995 season.

Gruden, at 39, was the youngest coach to win a Super Bowl title at the time. He would later be surpassed by Mike Tomlin.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The 2020 team is a bit different than the 2002 team that won a Super Bowl. The Buccaneers’ defense is good but may not have Hall of Fame type players like a Derrick Brooks or Warren Sapp. The offense is also significantly better and Tom Brady has been the real reason for that.