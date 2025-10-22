Super Bowl champion's wife dishes on harsh realities of husband playing in NFL

Expand / Collapse search
Ryan Gaydos
The wife of Super Bowl champion wide receiver Phillip Dorsett received a crash course into just how taxing being a professional athlete could be.

Dorsett was a first-round pick of the Indianapolis Colts in 2015, but he didn’t play with them for too long. The wide receiver’s career took him to eight teams, including two separate stints with the Seattle Seahawks and Las Vegas Raiders, of which he’s a member of the practice squad now.

Phillip Dorsett in the AFC Championship Game

New England Patriots wide receiver Phillip Dorsett (13) is unable to make the catch as Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Steven Nelson (20) defends in the AFC Championship Game at Arrowhead Stadium on Jan. 20, 2019.  (Jay Biggerstaff/USA TODAY Sports)

Moriah Dorsett, his wife, opened up to People about moving around the NFL with her husband. She said that while the moves were tough, she was able to experience cities she never would have dreamed of living in.

"I like to consider myself a professional mover at this point now," she told the outlet. "The first time when we moved from Indy to New England, the team had handled it for us. And then after that, all the other moves, that was all me trying to get everything together."

Moriah Dorsett said she gets a lot of help from his parents when moving. But now, she waits a bit before she decides to move.

Phillip Dorsett with the Broncos

Denver Broncos wide receiver Phillip Dorsett (13) before the game Arizona Cardinals at Empower Field at Mile High on Aug 25, 2024. (Ron Chenoy/USA TODAY Sports)

"Once he gets on a team, I wait and see how the season is going to go, how he's feeling, and then usually we'll make the move and come down a little bit later," she added. "Because the last time we were here in Vegas, we moved, we got settled in, and then literally five days before the season started, he got traded to the Denver Broncos."

Phillip Dorsett is still looking to make the main roster with the Raiders. He hasn’t seen a regular-season game since the 2023 season.

He has 151 catches for 2,001 yards and 12 touchdowns in 94 career games. He won a Super Bowl title with the New England Patriots in 2018.

Phillip Dorsett runs with the ball

New England Patriots wide receiver Phillip Dorsett (13) makes the catch and runs the ball against the Miami Dolphins in the first half at Gillette Stadium on Sept. 30, 2018.  (David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports)

He’s played for the Jacksonville Jaguars, Seattle Seahawks, Houston Texans and Denver Broncos. He’s also spent time with the Atlanta Falcons.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.

