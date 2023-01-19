Super Bowl champion kills mountain lion with bow and arrow

Derek Wolfe is adding to his trophy case.

The Super Bowl 50 champion was asked to hunt a mountain lion after it had been "wreaking havoc in a rural neighborhood" in Colorado.

The mountain lion had killed two dogs and a mule deer, the former Denver Broncos defensive end said in an Instagram post.

Wolfe said he hiked over 9,600 feet before finally finding the big cat. Once he found it, he took out his weapon and killed the lion.

"Exhausted, dehydrated, cramping I drew back my [bow] and sent an [arrow] through him," Wolfe wrote. "Then I had to crawl backwards down the mountain with him to get him to the truck."

Wolfe added he "almost died on that mountain."

The lion looked to at least match Wolfe's 6-foot-5 frame, and he estimated that it "probably" weighed 195 pounds.

Wolfe was a second-round pick (36th overall) by Denver in the 2012 NFL Draft and spent eight seasons with the Broncos. He played the 2020 season with the Baltimore Ravens before calling it a career.

He recorded 299 tackles and 33 sacks in his nine-year career.