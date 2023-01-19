John Harbaugh says there is a '200% chance' Lamar Jackson stays with Ravens
Jackson will be a restricted free agent at season's end
Lamar Jackson isn't going anywhere, according to his coach.
The 2019 MVP will hit the free agent market at season's end, but John Harbaugh says Jackson will be wearing a Baltimore Ravens uniform in Week 1 next season.
Harbaugh said there's a "200% chance" Jackson remains with the team.
The Ravens do have the option of placing the franchise tag on the five-year vet, but general manager Eric DeCosta wants to avoid that at all costs.
"Our focus is to get a long-term deal done," the GM said, adding they are not "going to talk about" entertaining trades "at this point."
"We're excited to again start up negotiations with Lamar Jackson," he added.
Harbaugh also noted that Jackson will be involved in the team's search for a new offensive coordinator after the team and Greg Roman parted ways Thursday.
Jackson missed the team's final six games with a knee injury. In his 11 full games, he had a 91.3 QB rating, throwing for 2,231 yards and 17 touchdowns while rushing for three more scores with 755 yards.
He is 45-16 as a starter, and the Ravens have made the playoffs every season but one since he's been drafted.