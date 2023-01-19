Expand / Collapse search
Baltimore Ravens
Published

John Harbaugh says there is a '200% chance' Lamar Jackson stays with Ravens

Jackson will be a restricted free agent at season's end

Ryan Morik
By Ryan Morik | Fox News
Lamar Jackson isn't going anywhere, according to his coach.

The 2019 MVP will hit the free agent market at season's end, but John Harbaugh says Jackson will be wearing a Baltimore Ravens uniform in Week 1 next season.

Lamar Jackson of the Baltimore Ravens hugs head coach John Harbaugh after a game against the Kansas City Chiefs Sept. 19, 2021, in Baltimore. 

Lamar Jackson of the Baltimore Ravens hugs head coach John Harbaugh after a game against the Kansas City Chiefs Sept. 19, 2021, in Baltimore.  (Cooper Neill/Getty Images)

Harbaugh said there's a "200% chance" Jackson remains with the team.

The Ravens do have the option of placing the franchise tag on the five-year vet, but general manager Eric DeCosta wants to avoid that at all costs.

"Our focus is to get a long-term deal done," the GM said, adding they are not "going to talk about" entertaining trades "at this point."

Lamar Jackson of the Baltimore Ravens carries the ball past Rayshawn Jenkins of the Jacksonville Jaguars during the first half at TIAA Bank Field Nov. 27, 2022, in Jacksonville, Fla.

Lamar Jackson of the Baltimore Ravens carries the ball past Rayshawn Jenkins of the Jacksonville Jaguars during the first half at TIAA Bank Field Nov. 27, 2022, in Jacksonville, Fla. (Courtney Culbreath/Getty Images)

"We're excited to again start up negotiations with Lamar Jackson," he added.

Harbaugh also noted that Jackson will be involved in the team's search for a new offensive coordinator after the team and Greg Roman parted ways Thursday.

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) talks with team staff on the sideline in the second quarter after being sacked against the Denver Broncos at M and T Bank Stadium in Baltimore Dec 4, 2022.

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) talks with team staff on the sideline in the second quarter after being sacked against the Denver Broncos at M and T Bank Stadium in Baltimore Dec 4, 2022. (Mitch Stringer/USA Today Sports)

Jackson missed the team's final six games with a knee injury. In his 11 full games, he had a 91.3 QB rating, throwing for 2,231 yards and 17 touchdowns while rushing for three more scores with 755 yards.

He is 45-16 as a starter, and the Ravens have made the playoffs every season but one since he's been drafted.