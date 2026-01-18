Expand / Collapse search
San Francisco 49ers

Super Bowl champion Chet Brooks dead at 60 after cancer battle

Brooks was a standout college football player at Texas A&M

Chet Brooks, a two-time Super Bowl champion with the San Francisco 49ers and former standout for the Texas A&M Aggies, has died, the school announced. He was 60.

Brooks died after a battle with cancer. Condolences for Brooks and his family poured in on social media as word of his death emerged. Many wrote "here" on social media as Aggies alumni are asked to do so in remembrance of those in the student body who have passed away.

Chet Brooks returns an interception

Defensive back Chet Brooks #31 of the San Francisco 49ers returns an interception during Super Bowl XXIV against the Denver Broncos at Louisiana Superdome on Jan. 28, 1990 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (George Rose/Getty Images)

Brooks was a standout defensive back with the Aggies and was credited for coming up with the "Wrecking Crew" nickname of the defense in the mid-1980s. He was on the Aggies for their three conference titles and Cotton Bowl appearances.

He earned all-conference and All-America honors during his time with the Aggies as well. He was later inducted into the Texas A&M Athletics Hall of Fame in 2011.

Chet Brooks in 1989

Chet Brooks #31 of the San Francisco 49ers plays defense in a pre-season National Football League game against the San Diego Chargers played on Aug. 29, 1989 at Candlestick Park in San Francisco, California.  (David Madison/Getty Images)

The 49ers selected Brooks in the 11th round of the 1988 draft. He played three seasons with the 49ers and was on the team when they won the Super Bowl in the 1988 and 1989 seasons.

He played 33 career games from 1988 to 1990. He had one sack and a fumble recovery. He had two interceptions during the 1989 playoffs – one against the Minnesota Vikings and the other in the Super Bowl against the Denver Broncos.

Chet Brooks defends Bubby Brister

Defensive back Chet Brooks #31 of the San Francisco 49ers takes down Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Bubby Brister #6 at Candlestick Park on Oct. 21, 1990 in San Francisco, California.  (George Rose/Getty Images)

Brooks stepped away from the game after the 1990 season.

