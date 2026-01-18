Super Bowl champion Chet Brooks dead at 60 after cancer battle

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Chet Brooks, a two-time Super Bowl champion with the San Francisco 49ers and former standout for the Texas A&M Aggies, has died, the school announced. He was 60.

Brooks died after a battle with cancer. Condolences for Brooks and his family poured in on social media as word of his death emerged. Many wrote "here" on social media as Aggies alumni are asked to do so in remembrance of those in the student body who have passed away.

Brooks was a standout defensive back with the Aggies and was credited for coming up with the "Wrecking Crew" nickname of the defense in the mid-1980s. He was on the Aggies for their three conference titles and Cotton Bowl appearances.

He earned all-conference and All-America honors during his time with the Aggies as well. He was later inducted into the Texas A&M Athletics Hall of Fame in 2011.

The 49ers selected Brooks in the 11th round of the 1988 draft. He played three seasons with the 49ers and was on the team when they won the Super Bowl in the 1988 and 1989 seasons.

He played 33 career games from 1988 to 1990. He had one sack and a fumble recovery. He had two interceptions during the 1989 playoffs – one against the Minnesota Vikings and the other in the Super Bowl against the Denver Broncos.

Brooks stepped away from the game after the 1990 season.