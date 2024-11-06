Expand / Collapse search
Super Bowl champ T.J. Ward takes swipe at Harris after election defeat: 'We are better off'

Ward previously criticized Biden for his debate performance in June

Ryan Gaydos
Published
Liberal pundits react to Trump win: 'Who are we as a country?' Video

Liberal pundits react to Trump win: 'Who are we as a country?'

‘Fox & Friends Weekend’ co-host Pete Hegseth shares his take on the liberal media meltdown over former President Trump’s projected victory and what the election means for the world stage.

Former NFL star defensive back T.J. Ward appeared happy with election results after Fox News projected Donald Trump had defeated Vice President Kamala Harris for the presidency.

Trump was projected to win re-election early Wednesday morning as he clinched wins in Wisconsin and Pennsylvania. 

Since then, he has also been declared the winner of Michigan and has been knocking down the supposed "blue wall" of Democrat-favored states.

TJ Ward at a preseason game

Strong safety T.J. Ward of the Denver Broncos watches a game during the fourth quarter as the Denver Broncos hosted the Arizona Cardinals at Sports Authority Field at Mile High in Denver, Colo., Aug. 31, 2017.  (Joe Amon/The Denver Post via Getty Images)

Ward, a Super Bowl champion and three-time Pro Bowler, wrote his take on X.

"I’m so glad we done with this Kamala foolery lmao," he wrote. "Sometimes you have to protect the fools from themselves.

"At the end of the day America voted for America and the people put her in the hands of the most qualified candidate. Be mad if you want to. We are better off!"

By Wednesday afternoon, Trump had recorded 292 electoral votes to Harris’ 226. Trump was also winning the popular vote with more than 71.8 million votes to Harris’ 67 million.

TJ Ward at an event

T.J. Ward attends the Justice For Women International and Children Uniting Nations' 24th Annual Academy Awards Celebration at Warner Bros. Estate March 10, 2024, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Paul Archuleta/Getty Images)

Trump also carried Idaho, Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, Wyoming, Utah, three Nebraska districts, Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, Texas, Arkansas, Louisiana, Alabama, Tennessee, Indiana, Ohio, West Virginia, Kentucky, Georgia, Florida, South Carolina, North Carolina, West Virginia, Florida and a Maine district.

Nevada, Arizona and Alaska were yet to be called.

Ward criticized President Biden in June after Biden's debate with Trump, after which Harris was installed as the Democratic candidate going up against Trump.

"If you vote for Biden I’m convinced your def dumb and blind," the former Cleveland Browns and Denver Broncos player wrote on X.

Donald Trump waves in Florida

Donald Trump and Melania Trump walk on stage at an election night watch party at the Palm Beach Convention Center Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2024, in West Palm Beach, Fla.  (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

Now, more than four months later, Trump will retake the White House.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.