Phoenix Suns
Suns make Kevin Young highest-paid NBA assistant coach at more than $2 million per year: report

Phoenix finalizing deal to make Frank Vogel next head coach

Joe Morgan
By Joe Morgan | Fox News
The Phoenix Suns are putting an emphasis on coaching after failing to reach the Western Conference Finals following their move for Kevin Durant at the NBA’s trade deadline.

As the organization prepares to make Frank Vogel its next head coach, Phoenix will also make Kevin Young the highest-paid assistant coach in the NBA, according to ESPN.

Frank Vogel coaches the Lakers

Head coach Frank Vogel of the Los Angeles Lakers looks on during the game against the Denver Nuggets on April 10, 2022, at the Ball Arena in Denver. (Garrett Ellwood/NBAE via Getty Images)

Young’s deal will pay him more than $2 million annually, per the report.

Young is considered one of the top assistant coaches in the NBA and has a strong relationship with Suns star Devin Booker

ESPN reported Friday that the Suns are finalizing a five-year deal to make Vogel its next head coach.

Vogel last coached the Los Angeles Lakers, leading the franchise for three years and winning the 2020 NBA championship.

Kevin Young coaches against the Magic

Associate head coach Kevin Young of the Phoenix Suns gestures during the first half against the Orlando Magic at Footprint Center on February 12, 2022, in Phoenix. (Chris Coduto/Getty Images)

He was fired after the 2021-2022 season after L.A. went 33-49 and failed to make the playoffs.

Phoenix fired head coach Monty Williams after losing to the Denver Nuggets in the Western Conference Semifinals. Williams won the NBA’s Coach of the Year in 2022 and took Phoenix to the NBA Finals.

The Suns were expected to contend for the 2023 NBA championship, but injuries and a lack of depth after trading for Durant were their ultimate demise. 

Kevin Young speaks with Chris Paul

Assistant coach Kevin Young and Chris Paul #3 of the Phoenix Suns talk during the game against the Sacramento Kings on March 24, 2023, at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California. (Rocky Widner/NBAE via Getty Images)

Durant and Booker led Phoenix to two wins against the Nuggets, but without the services of Chris Paul and Deandre Ayton, Denver beat the Suns by 25 points in Game 6.

Williams was hired by the Detroit Pistons this week and has reportedly agreed to a six-year deal worth $78.5 million, making him the highest-paid head coach in the NBA.

