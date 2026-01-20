Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2026 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by LSEG.

Phoenix Suns

Suns guard draws Ted Cruz comparison during win over Nets

Cruz is keenly aware of the Allen comparisons

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for January 20 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for January 20

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on FoxNews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Brooklyn Nets broadcaster Tim Capstraw raised eyebrows on Monday night when he made a doppelganger comparison for Phoenix Suns guard Grayson Allen.

The YES Network broadcast showed Allen early in the second quarter as Phoenix was leading Brooklyn 45-28. Capstraw said that Allen looked like Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Grayson Allen runs down the court

Phoenix Suns guard Grayson Allen (8) looks on during the second half against the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center on Jan. 19, 2026. (John Jones/Imagn Images)

"Grayson Allen – I can’t look at him and not think of Ted Cruz," Capstraw said. "I’m not Mr. Politics or anything. I don’t want to get into that. But that guy, that’s a young Ted Cruz to me."

Ryan Ruocco said he was "spot on" with his analysis of Allen and that the Texas senator should "feel good" about the comparison.

Cruz is keenly aware of the Allen comparisons.

NBA ANNOUNCES ALL-STAR GAME STARTERS; U.S. VS. WORLD FORMAT NOW ON ITS WAY

Ted Cruz at a committee hearing

Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, arrives to a hearing in the U.S. Capitol on Dec. 17, 2025 in Washington, D.C. (Heather Diehl/Getty Images)

In 2017, he went viral on social media when he replied to a question from Deadspin. The media outlet asked for proof of Cruz playing basketball. The lawmaker responded with a photo of Allen in a Duke Blue Devils uniform.

Allen had a solid game against the Nets in a bench role. He scored 14 points and dished out eight assists in 30 minutes as the Suns won the game, 126-117.

Dillon Brooks led the Suns with 27 points while Devin Booker added 24.

Nets star Michael Porter Jr. led his team in scoring with 23 points. He added six rebounds and four assists to his stat line. Noah Clowney added 16.

Grayson Allen guards Michael Porter Jr.

Phoenix Suns' Grayson Allen (8) defends Brooklyn Nets' Michael Porter Jr. (17) during the second half of an NBA basketball game Monday, Jan. 19, 2026, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Phoenix improved to 26-17 with the win. Brooklyn fell to 12-29.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.

Close modal

Continue