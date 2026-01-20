Suns guard draws Ted Cruz comparison during win over Nets

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Brooklyn Nets broadcaster Tim Capstraw raised eyebrows on Monday night when he made a doppelganger comparison for Phoenix Suns guard Grayson Allen.

The YES Network broadcast showed Allen early in the second quarter as Phoenix was leading Brooklyn 45-28. Capstraw said that Allen looked like Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"Grayson Allen – I can’t look at him and not think of Ted Cruz," Capstraw said. "I’m not Mr. Politics or anything. I don’t want to get into that. But that guy, that’s a young Ted Cruz to me."

Ryan Ruocco said he was "spot on" with his analysis of Allen and that the Texas senator should "feel good" about the comparison.

Cruz is keenly aware of the Allen comparisons.

NBA ANNOUNCES ALL-STAR GAME STARTERS; U.S. VS. WORLD FORMAT NOW ON ITS WAY

In 2017, he went viral on social media when he replied to a question from Deadspin. The media outlet asked for proof of Cruz playing basketball. The lawmaker responded with a photo of Allen in a Duke Blue Devils uniform.

Allen had a solid game against the Nets in a bench role. He scored 14 points and dished out eight assists in 30 minutes as the Suns won the game, 126-117.

Dillon Brooks led the Suns with 27 points while Devin Booker added 24.

Nets star Michael Porter Jr. led his team in scoring with 23 points. He added six rebounds and four assists to his stat line. Noah Clowney added 16.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Phoenix improved to 26-17 with the win. Brooklyn fell to 12-29.