Suns beat 76ers 95-89 to snap six-game losing streak

Luis Scola scored 19 of his 21 points in the second half and the Phoenix Suns beat the Philadelphia 76ers 95-89 Wednesday night to snap a six-game losing streak.

Goran Dragic added 20, Shannon Brown scored 12, and Marcin Gortat had 11 points and 14 rebounds for the Suns.

Jrue Holliday had 16 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists for his second career triple-double for the 76ers, who are 2-7 in the second half of back-to-back games. Dorell Wright and Thaddeus Young had 14 points apiece for Philadelphia.

Holliday found Wright breaking down the left baseline from halfcourt for an alley-oop layup that pulled the 76ers within 87-85 with 2:16 to go.

But Dragic made a pair of free throws, P.J. Tucker hit a 16-footer and the 76ers turned the ball over twice over the next minute as the Suns opened a 91-85 lead.