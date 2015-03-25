Expand / Collapse search
September 14, 2015

Struggling Nittany Lions maintain a sense of calm as No. 18 Michigan approaches

Associated Press
    Penn State coach Bill O'Brien speaks at his weekly NCAA college football press conference, in State College, Pa., Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2013. Penn State plays Michigan on Saturday in State College.

    Penn State's Allen Robinson (8) runs into the defense of Indiana's Tim Bennett (24) during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 5, 2013, in Bloomington, Ind. Indiana defeated Penn State 44-24.

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. – An upset loss to Indiana could have provided Penn State's players ample reason to voice their frustrations this week.

To vent. To let it all out.

Instead, a quiet resolve emanating from the Nittany Lions has been loud and clear.

"Nothing really needed to be said," senior linebacker Glenn Carson said. "Everyone kind of understood where we need to go from here. And everyone's just looking forward to getting back on the field (to) redeem themselves."

A win over No. 18 Michigan (5-0, 1-0 Big Ten) Saturday at Beaver Stadium would go a long way toward redemption. Penn State (3-2, 0-1), after all, has lost two of the past three games as the heart of the conference schedule nears.