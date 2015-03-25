Struggling Nittany Lions maintain a sense of calm as No. 18 Michigan approaches

next Image 1 of 2

prev Image 2 of 2

An upset loss to Indiana could have provided Penn State's players ample reason to voice their frustrations this week.

To vent. To let it all out.

Instead, a quiet resolve emanating from the Nittany Lions has been loud and clear.

"Nothing really needed to be said," senior linebacker Glenn Carson said. "Everyone kind of understood where we need to go from here. And everyone's just looking forward to getting back on the field (to) redeem themselves."

A win over No. 18 Michigan (5-0, 1-0 Big Ten) Saturday at Beaver Stadium would go a long way toward redemption. Penn State (3-2, 0-1), after all, has lost two of the past three games as the heart of the conference schedule nears.