Storm acquire Montgomery, picks from Sun

Seattle, WA (SportsNetwork.com) - The Seattle Storm acquired guard Renee Montgomery and the No. 3 and No. 15 picks in this year's WNBA Draft from the Connecticut Sun on Wednesday in exchange for forwards Camille Little and Shekinna Stricklen.

The Storm won the draft lottery in August to secure the No. 1 overall pick and will have two top-five selections for the first time in franchise history.

Montgomery, 28, joins the Storm after playing the past five seasons for the Sun. She averaged a career-low 6.7 points in 33 games last season and has averaged 11.0 points in her six years in the league.

The Sun, who took Chiney Ogwumike with last year's No. 1 overall pick, gained eight-year veteran Little and three-year veteran Stricklen in the deal with Seattle.

Little averaged 12.9 points and 4.3 rebounds for the Storm last season and Stricklen averaged 7.2 points.

Seattle tied Tulsa for the worst record in the league last season at 12-22 and will begin next season with a new coach. Jenny Boucek was named to the post last week, replacing Brian Agler, who left to coach the Los Angeles Sparks.