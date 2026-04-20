Stephen A. Smith makes brutal gaffe while talking about the Golden State Warriors

For years, Stephen A. Smith's many football blunders have been easy enough to explain away.

He's not an NFL guy (remember when he said the three key players for a game were three guys who weren't playing in the game?)

He's definitely not a college football guy (remember when he called Jalen Milroe Jalen "Milroy" multiple times and then read the wrong stat line after a College Football Playoff game?).

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ESPN forces him into those conversations because First Take has to talk football, and Smith knows that football is the most popular sport in the country and he needs to be seen as an authority (even though he isn't).

But Monday's latest mistake is a lot tougher to excuse, because this time Smith wasn't talking about the NFL or college football. He was talking about the Golden State Warriors, one of the defining NBA dynasties of the last decade.

In other words, he was talking about the sport and the league that's supposed to be his bread and butter.

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While discussing whether Steve Kerr has coached his last game with Golden State, Smith confidently stated the Warriors "haven't been back to the playoffs since that championship in 2022."

That's not even close to true. Not only did Golden State make the playoffs last season, but they also reached the postseason in 2023. Last year, the Warriors made the playoffs, beat the Rockets in seven games and advanced to the second round before losing to the Timberwolves. In 2023, they beat the Sacramento Kings in the first round and before losing to the Lakers in the Western Conference semifinals.

So, Smith wouldn't even have been right if he said they haven't won a playoff series since 2022. But he didn't say that. He said they didn't make the playoffs in any of the past four years, except they did it twice.

Yikes.

This is not an obscure piece of NBA trivia that Smith could be easily forgiven for not knowing. Perhaps he was too busy playing solitaire on his phone and just missed two of the past three NBA postseasons. That's a tough look for the guy who fancies himself as the No. 1 NBA analyst in the country.

And it's a terrible look for ESPN, as they keep selling Smith as one of the faces of their NBA coverage.

Stephen A. Smith made a brutal gaffe while talking Warriors playoff history

If Smith made this kind of mistake while talking about the NFL, nobody would be shocked. At this point, sports fans practically expect him to butcher football analysis. It's almost endearing that a guy with the ego of Smith can be so consistently wrong while also delivering every "fact" with the utmost confidence. It's part of the Stephen A. experience.

But this one hits differently because the NBA is where he's supposed to at least know the basics. This is where Smith prides himself as being an authority figure.

And yet he couldn't keep the recent playoff history of the Warriors straight. The team whose head coach is in the news every other week. The team that has won four championships since 2014. Arguably one of the most important franchises in the NBA over the past 15 years.

Yes, Golden State missed the playoffs in 2024 after getting bounced in the Play-In Tournament (although they won 46 games that season). And yes, it fell short again this season. But that's a lot different from acting like Steve Kerr has spent four years wandering the basketball wilderness since winning that 2022 title.

He hasn't. In fact, the team is 175-153 in the past four regular seasons.

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The Warriors made the second round in 2023. They made the second round again in 2025.

Before burying Steve Kerr on national television, maybe Stephen A. Smith could take 10 seconds to confirm whether the Warriors were actually, you know, in the playoffs.