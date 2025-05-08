Stephen A Smith has no shot to become president, Charles Barkley says

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Charles Barkley does not believe ESPN host Stephen A. Smith has a shot at becoming president.

Barkley, 62, responded emphatically when asked about Smith’s chances of one day sitting in the Oval Office.

"Hell no! Come on, stop it." Barkley said during a recent appearance on OutKick’s "Don’t @ Me with Dan Dakich."

"Hey, hey, Dan, knock it off right now. Stop it. Come on man, don’t do that."

Barkley said Smith is a friend of his and implored him to "stop" entertaining the possibility of running for president.

The Basketball Hall of Famer thinks Smith is on TV too much and that people could get "sick" of him.

"I was in the studio last night and I saw he was going to be on ‘Law & Order’ tonight. I mean he is already on ‘General Hospital,’ he’s already on ‘General Hospital,’ now he is going to be on ‘Law & Order’ tonight, and I was just laughing. I was like, ‘Yo man, you are starting to be too much right now,’" Barkley said.

"Like, you are going to be on CNN, you are going to be on ‘Fox & Friends,’ now you on ‘General Hospital,’ now you on ‘Law & Order,’ I’m like, ‘Yo man, knock it off. Stop being on every TV show’ because at some point people are going to get sick of you, and you are going to be like, ‘Yeah I probably did too much.’ But once you do too much, it’s too late and people don’t take you serious, and I think he’s got to be careful in that aspect."

Barkley said he wants to be on TV less and less, because "less is more."

"My friends close to me give me a lot of credit, and I’m not blowing my own horn, I want to be on TV as less as possible, to be honest with you Dan. That’s why I only do a couple commercials a year. I don’t go on a bunch of shows, less is more, because the more you do, the less people take you serious. And I don’t feel the need to grab every dime, I don’t feel the need to grab every dime at my disposal," Barkley said.

"I’ve been arguing with my agent, he said we could do five-seven commercials a year, I said we are going to do two commercials a year, that’s it. I don’t want to be on TV all the time. I get sick of seeing myself do March Madness, but I don’t want to be on TV all the time and I don’t do a bunch of TV stuff because I don’t want to – people get sick of you, that’s my number one thing. People will get sick of you, so I don’t want to be on TV more, I want to be on TV less."

Smith posted to X in April that he is "leaving all doors open" regarding the possibility of running for president, but said he "hate(s) the thought of being a politician."

Whether Smith decides to run for president or not, it’s clear that Barkley doesn’t think the ESPN host has a chance.

