Pittsburgh Steelers

Steelers star ejected from game against Bengals for throwing punch

The incident occurred in the fourth quarter

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Two top NFL stars butted heads during their game on Sunday afternoon and one of them was forced to leave the game early.

Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Jalen Ramsey and Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase got into an altercation in the fourth quarter of their AFC North matchup. The two stood nose-to-nose on the field when the Steelers player grabbed onto Chase’s facemask, jerked his head and appeared to punch him.

Jalen Ramsey is held back by teammates

Jalen Ramsey, right, of the Steelers is held back by teammates after being ejected during the fourth quarter against the Cincinnati Bengals at Acrisure Stadium on Nov. 16, 2025, in Pittsburgh. (Justin Berl/Getty Images)

NFL officials were watching the incident closely as a flag was thrown. Players from both teams congregated around Ramsey and Chase. The wide receiver was hot and had to be held back from escalating the incident any further.

The CBS broadcast also showed an earlier incident between Chase and Ramsey. The two players appeared to grab each other’s facemasks before their bad blood boiled over.

Ja'Marr Chase tries to make a play

Steelers cornerback James Pierre breaks up a pass intended for Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase on Sunday, Nov. 16, 2025, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Matt Freed)

Ramsey had four tackles and a pass breakup before he was thrown out. Pittsburgh was leading 20-9 at the time.

Ramsey, a seven-time Pro Bowler and Super Bowl champion, was traded to the Steelers from the Miami Dolphins in the offseason. He’s played in nine games for the Steelers coming into the matchup against the Bengals. He has 43 tackles, an interception and two sacks this season.

Jalen Ramsey walks off the field

Jalen Ramsey of the Pittsburgh Steelers walks off the field before the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Acrisure Stadium on Nov. 16, 2025. (Justin Berl/Getty Images)

Chase, despite playing with backup quarterbacks this season, had an NFL-leading 76 catches going into the Steelers game. He has 831 receiving yards and five touchdowns.

