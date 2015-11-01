Steelers' Roethlisberger, Bengals' Burfict back for matchup

PITTSBURGH (AP) Pittsburgh's Ben Roethlisberger was back in the starting lineup on Sunday after missing four games with a sprained left knee.

Roethlisberger had a little swelling in the knee last week, but wanted to play in a pivotal AFC North game against the Bengals (6-0). The Steelers (4-3) needed a win to stay in contention for a second straight division title. Roethlisberger is 16-6 against the Bengals.

Cincinnati got middle linebacker Vontaze Burfict back on the active roster for the game. He missed the first six games while recovering from offseason knee surgery and was added to the active roster on Saturday. The Bengals plan to work him in slowly, increasing his role each game.

---

