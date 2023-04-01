Expand / Collapse search
Pittsburgh Steelers
Steelers prank NFL world with Snoop Dogg tweet on April Fools' Day

The Steelers made the "announcement" on Saturday morning

The Pittsburgh Steelers played a great April Fools' Day prank on Saturday.

The team announced that they signed had wide receiver Calvin Broadus Jr. Broadus is famously known as the rapper Snoop Dogg. The team appeared to show Broadus catching a pass and provided a link to the "release" about the key acquisition.

Snoop Dogg performs at Shaq's Fun House Big Game Weekend at Talking Stick Resort early on February 11, 2023, in Scottsdale, Arizona.

Snoop Dogg performs at Shaq's Fun House Big Game Weekend at Talking Stick Resort early on February 11, 2023, in Scottsdale, Arizona. (Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

However, when fans clicked the link, it led to a page that simply read, "April Fools!" with a picture of Broadus holding up a white piece of paper.

The NFL world reacted to the prank.

The famous Death Row Records rapper opened up about his Steelers fandom back in 2010. Though he is known to rock Los Angeles Dodgers, Los Angeles Lakers and USC Trojans jerseys from time to time, he told Steelers.com it was his grandfather who had turned him onto the black and gold.

Snoop Dogg performs at the 2022 LA3C Festival at Los Angeles State Historic Park on December 10, 2022, in Los Angeles, California. 

Snoop Dogg performs at the 2022 LA3C Festival at Los Angeles State Historic Park on December 10, 2022, in Los Angeles, California.  (Sarah Morris/Getty Images)

"It was in the 70s watching them on television battle the Raiders," he told the website. "In California it was the Raiders or the Steelers and everyone was choosing the Raiders and I just couldn’t go with what everyone was going with. I wanted to go with the Steelers. I loved their attitude and the way they played and went out and won. I became a fan in the 70s and have been riding with them ever since."

Broadus said he was a fan of Lynn Swann, Jack Ham and Jack Lambert to name a few.

Even if it was a prank, the Steelers could still use a shot of adrenaline on offense. Pittsburgh was 23rd in yards gained and 26th in points scored during the 2022 season.

Jan. 1, 2023; Baltimore, Maryland: Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin during the game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&amp;T Bank Stadium.

Jan. 1, 2023; Baltimore, Maryland: Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin during the game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium. (Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports)

Pittsburgh still managed to finish 9-8.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.