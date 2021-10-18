Expand / Collapse search
Pittsburgh Steelers
Steelers' Mike Tomlin on late 4th quarter review: 'It was an embarrassment'

The end of the 4th quarter between Steelers and Seahawks was bizarre

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
Pittsburgh Steelers coach Mike Tomlin took issue with the sequence of events right before the end of the fourth quarter in a game against the Seattle Seahawks that his team won in overtime Sunday night.

Geno Smith was leading the Seahawks down the field in hopes of tying the game and sending it into overtime. He threw a pass to DK Metcalf and the wide receiver fumbled it as he was trying to get out of bounds. His teammate Freddie Swain recovered and the Seahawks rushed to the line to clock the ball with 2 seconds left.

Officials, instead, stopped the game to review the fumble. The game stopped for a few minutes while the referees reviewed and allowed the Seahawks to huddle. When the dust settled, the Seahawks spiked the ball to stop the clock and Jason Myers kicked the field goal to tie the game.

Head coach Mike Tomlin of the Pittsburgh Steelers calls out to head linesman Mark Hittner (28) during the third quarter at Heinz Field on Sunday, Oct.17, 2021, in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Head coach Mike Tomlin of the Pittsburgh Steelers calls out to head linesman Mark Hittner (28) during the third quarter at Heinz Field on Sunday, Oct.17, 2021, in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Joe Sargent/Getty Images)

"I hated it," Tomlin said of the final plays of the fourth quarter. "I just hated it. I cannot believe that game was stopped to confirm catch, no catch in that moment. That's all I'm going to say.

"That's all I'm going to say. It was an embarrassment."

Chris Boswell would kick the game-winning field goal after T.J. Watt stripped Smith of the football.

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith (7) fumbles as Pittsburgh Steelers outside linebacker T.J. Watt (90) tackles him during overtime Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021, in Pittsburgh.

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith (7) fumbles as Pittsburgh Steelers outside linebacker T.J. Watt (90) tackles him during overtime Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Don Wright)

Tomlin praised the veteran kicker and the special teams unit.

Pittsburgh Steelers kicker Chris Boswell (9) kicks a field goal to defeat the Seattle Seahawks, 23-20, in overtime Monday, Oct. 18, 2021, in Pittsburgh.

Pittsburgh Steelers kicker Chris Boswell (9) kicks a field goal to defeat the Seattle Seahawks, 23-20, in overtime Monday, Oct. 18, 2021, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Don Wright)

"We've got a great deal of confidence in Boz. Obviously, he's been here and done it at a high level for a long time, but I've got to compliment our snapper and holder. They're new to us and, in some instances, new to pro ball, and they didn't blink either," he added. "Young Pressley [Harvin III] holding those balls in big moments. We're appreciative of everybody involved. A field goal is a snap-hold-kick, so I'd be remiss if I didn't acknowledge the efforts of all three men involved."

