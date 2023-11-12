Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Pittsburgh Steelers

Steelers lose Kwon Alexander for season with torn Achilles: reports

Alexander is in first season with Steelers

Scott Thompson By Scott Thompson Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for November 12 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for November 12

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

The Pittsburgh Steelers picked up their sixth win of the season on Sunday, but it appears they lost a key player in the process. 

Linebacker Kwon Alexander reportedly tore his Achilles in the win over the Green Bay Packers, according to multiple reports. 

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Considering the injury, Alexander would be lost for the remainder of the season.

Kwon Alexander looks on field

Kwon Alexander of the Pittsburgh Steelers is shown against the Jacksonville Jaguars on October 28, 2023, at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh. (Justin K. Aller/Getty Images)

Head coach Mike Tomlin didn’t definitively say so during his postgame interview, but he did note that Alexander’s injury was "not promising."

Alexander suffered his injury in the first quarter on what looked like a non-contact injury. And unfortunately, this is something Alexander has dealt with in the past.

STEELERS HOLD OFF PACKERS FOR 6TH WIN OF SEASON

The nine-year veteran tore an Achilles on Christmas Day in 2020 while playing for the New Orleans Saints. He was able to return after just nine months from an injury that usually takes around a year to recover from.

Kwon Alexander reacts to play

Kwon Alexander of the Pittsburgh Steelers celebrates an interception in the fourth quarter to secure a win over the Tennessee Titans at Acrisure Stadium on November 2, 2023, in Pittsburgh. (Joe Sargent/Getty Images)

Alexander was quarterbacking the Steelers’ defense on Sunday after linebacker Cole Holcomb suffered his own season-ending injury last week. Now, Tomlin has to find another replacement at linebacker on a defense that has been solid this season. 

Alexander started just one of his eight games heading into this one, totaling 41 tackles, one sack and one forced fumble. He also had an interception in his first year with the team. 

Kwon Alexander looks on field

Kwon Alexander of the Pittsburgh Steelers is shown during the game against the Tennessee Titans at Acrisure Stadium on November 2, 2023, in Pittsburgh. (Cooper Neill/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

A fourth-round pick by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the 2015 NFL Draft, Alexander spent his first four seasons with the Bucs, tallying 380 tackles, seven sacks and six interceptions over that time. He’s also played for the San Francisco 49ers and New York Jets.

Scott Thompson is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.