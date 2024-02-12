Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Pittsburgh Steelers

Steelers cut Mitch Trubisky as quarterback room gets thin heading into offseason

Mitch Trubisky reportedly spoke with the Steelers and decided to hit free agency once again

Scott Thompson By Scott Thompson Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for February 12 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for February 12

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

The Pittsburgh Steelers released three players on Monday following Super Bowl LVIII, and among them was quarterback Mitch Trubisky

NFL Network reported both sides spoke about the current situation in Pittsburgh, and the 29-year-old quarterback opted to get a fresh start in free agency. 

Offensive lineman Chukwuma Okorafor, who has been with the team for six seasons, was also released along with punter Pressley Harvin. The moves saved Pittsburgh close to $13 million in salary cap space heading into the offseason. 

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Mitch Trubisky looks on during an NFL game

Mitch Trubisky #10 of the Pittsburgh Steelers looks on from the field during an NFL football game against the New England Patriots at Acrisure Stadium on December 7, 2023 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by  (Cooper Neill/Getty Images)

Most of that came from Trubisky, who was set to account for more than $7 million against the Steelers’ cap for the 2024 campaign. The Steelers ate $4.6 million in dead cap money, while saving $3 million. 

Why is Trubisky’s release a relevant one? The first-round pick by the Chicago Bears was Kenny Pickett’s backup, so on the surface, it doesn’t seem like anything that would raise eyebrows.

However, with Mason Rudolph, the quarterback who started the Steelers’ playoff game against the Buffalo Bills this past season, set for free agency, Pickett will need a new backup. 

Ryan Tannehill has been a name connected with the Steelers, as the veteran is also set for free agency after being benched in favor of rookie Will Levis with the Tennessee Titans this year. 

STEELERS' NAJEE HARRIS REFLECTS ON NICK SABAN'S RETIREMENT, FINDS SILVER LINING

Jacoby Brissett, Tyrod Taylor, Sam Darnold and many more quarterbacks will be available who could give Pickett competition for next season. 

Head coach Mike Tomlin once again led his group to the playoffs despite brutal offensive production that eventually led to the firing of offensive coordinator Matt Canada midway through the season (to the delight of many Steelers fans). 

Mitch Trubisky looks to make a pass

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mitch Trubisky (10) looks to pass during the regular season NFL football game between the New England Patriots and Pittsburgh Steelers on December 07, 2023 at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, PA.  (Mark Alberti/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Pittsburgh finished 25th in total yards per game (304.3) and 28th in points scored per game (17.9), though they managed to squeak in as the final wild card team in the AFC with a 10-7 record.

The Steelers’ defense was a formidable group that kept their team alive in games, and though it wasn’t pretty, the offense managed to score just enough to get the job done. The defense also helped in that regard on occasion as well. 

Trubisky initially began the 2022 season as the Steelers’ starting quarterback, with the rookie Pickett waiting behind him. After going 2-3 in his first five starts, Tomlin benched Trubisky in favor of Pickett. 

This past season, Trubisky started just two games, both of which came late in the season when Pickett was injured. He went 0-2 in those games before Rudolph took over.

Mitch Trubisky passes against New England

Quarterback Mitch Trubisky (10) of the Pittsburgh Steelers looks to pass in the first half against the New England Patriots at Acrisure Stadium on December 07, 2023 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Joe Sargent/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Now, Trubisky will look to likely be a backup elsewhere in the league, while the Steelers will be smart with their next choice at quarterback. 

Scott Thompson is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.