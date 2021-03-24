Expand / Collapse search
Pittsburgh Steelers
Published

Steelers' Chase Claypool reportedly involved in California bar fight, video shows

Claypool had a breakout rookie season and is poised to make an impact in 2021

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Chase Claypool was reportedly involved in a fight outside of a California bar earlier this month.

In a video obtained by TMZ Sports, Claypool is seen on the outskirts of a scuffle involving two groups of men and women outside the Costa Mesta bar. The incident reportedly took place on March 13 and the video of the scuffle was released Wednesday.

Claypool, 22, is seen in the video purportedly trying to break up the fight and pull people off each other. Pushing and shoving can be seen, and at least two people appear to come after the wide receiver in the parking lot. The video also purports to show him kicking someone who was on the ground and pushing another man to the ground in the parking lot.

"Jesus, separate. Grow the f--k up," a woman is heard saying.

WARNING: GRAPHIC LANGUAGE

According to TMZ Sports, the incident was sparked by someone throwing dollar bills at a woman inside the bar, and things reportedly then escalated outside. Claypool was allegedly not the "instigator" but the video showed he was involved, the outlet said.

Claypool nor the Steelers have commented publicly.

No charges have been filed, but the player could still hear from the league regarding discipline.

Claypool emerged as a top wide receiver in 2020, his rookie year. He had 62 catches for 873 yards and nine touchdowns.

