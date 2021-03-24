Steelers' Chase Claypool reportedly involved in California bar fight, video shows

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Chase Claypool was reportedly involved in a fight outside of a California bar earlier this month.

In a video obtained by TMZ Sports, Claypool is seen on the outskirts of a scuffle involving two groups of men and women outside the Costa Mesta bar. The incident reportedly took place on March 13 and the video of the scuffle was released Wednesday.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Claypool, 22, is seen in the video purportedly trying to break up the fight and pull people off each other. Pushing and shoving can be seen, and at least two people appear to come after the wide receiver in the parking lot. The video also purports to show him kicking someone who was on the ground and pushing another man to the ground in the parking lot.

"Jesus, separate. Grow the f--k up," a woman is heard saying.

EAGLES' CARSON WENTZ TRADE WAS 'RIDICULOUSLY STUPID MOVE,' NFL DRAFT INSIDER SAYS

WARNING: GRAPHIC LANGUAGE

According to TMZ Sports, the incident was sparked by someone throwing dollar bills at a woman inside the bar, and things reportedly then escalated outside. Claypool was allegedly not the "instigator" but the video showed he was involved, the outlet said.

Claypool nor the Steelers have commented publicly.

No charges have been filed, but the player could still hear from the league regarding discipline.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Claypool emerged as a top wide receiver in 2020, his rookie year. He had 62 catches for 873 yards and nine touchdowns.