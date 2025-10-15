Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Pittsburgh Steelers

Steelers captain calls home field 's---' as players complain to NFLPA about playing surface

Cam Heyward blames Acrisure Stadium's poor grass for Miles Killebrew's knee injury on Sunday

Scott Thompson By Scott Thompson Fox News
close
Steelers fans REACT to Aaron Rodgers being their new QB1 Video

Steelers fans REACT to Aaron Rodgers being their new QB1

Check out the die-hard Steelers fans reactions to Aaron Rodgers' being their new quarterback.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

It wasn’t just players from the Cleveland Browns who were frustrated with the playing surface at Acrisure Stadium this past Sunday – some of the Pittsburgh Steelers have a bone to pick with their home turf. 

Players from both teams reportedly expressed their "outrage" with the "embarrassing" grass field at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh to the NFL Players Association, per ESPN. 

"The NFLPA has conveyed its concern to the NFL and will work to ensure that players are not put in that position going forward," the source told the outlet on Wednesday.

Steelers offensive lineman Broderick Jones was among the players who called out the field, saying that the dry conditions would lead to "kicked up chunks of grass" when trying to make explosive movements. 

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Dillon Gabriel sacked.

Dillon Gabriel of the Cleveland Browns is sacked by Nick Herbig of the Pittsburgh Steelers during the fourth quarter in the game at Acrisure Stadium on Oct. 12, 2025, in Pittsburgh. (Justin K. Aller/Getty Images)

There was also a clear moment where the field fought against the home team, as placekicker Chris Boswell visibly slipped on a field goal attempt and immediately started to kick at the ground. 

LARRY FITZGERALD SAYS GRASS FIELDS AREN'T 'FEASIBLE IN MOST PLACES' DESPITE PLAYERS' INJURIES

The field was scheduled to be resodded after the game, but that didn’t stop players from speaking their minds.

"I thought it was poor," Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin said on Monday about the field conditions. "I’m not concerned going forward. It’s my understanding that that turf is going to be swapped out, but I certainly acknowledge it was a concern yesterday."

Cameron Heyward, a Steelers defensive captain, was more blunt with his assessment. 

"Honestly, it was s---," Heyward, who also serves as an NFLPA representative, said on Tuesday, via ESPN. "I lost one of my teammates and kind of makes me sad about it."

Chris Boswell kicks field goal.

Chris Boswell of the Pittsburgh Steelers kicks a field goal against the Cleveland Browns during the first quarter of the game at Acrisure Stadium on Oct. 12, 2025, in Pittsburgh. (Justin K. Aller/Getty Images)

Heyward is speaking of special teams captain Miles Killebrew, who suffered a non-contact knee injury after planting into the turf in Sunday’s win over the Browns. 

"I like grass, but that wasn’t grass for play," Heyward said. 

The NFL has repeatedly stated that there is no difference in injury rates between playing on grass or synthetic turf, though players like Heyward will consistently say they prefer grass if given the choice. 

The Steelers do share Acrisure Stadium with the University of Pittsburgh football program, though neither team had played on the field the week prior. The Steelers played just one home game all season before Sunday, as they were on the road or in London before getting an early bye week. 

Miles Killebrew helped off field.

Miles Killebrew of the Pittsburgh Steelers is helped off the field after being injured against the Cleveland Browns at Acrisure Stadium on Oct. 12, 2025, in Pittsburgh. (Joe Sargent/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Sharing the stadium is nothing new for the grounds crew, but moving forward, the Steelers will be keeping a close eye on their playing surface. 

They will be on the road for "Thursday Night Football" against the Cincinnati Bengals this week before returning home for Aaron Rodgers’ reunion against his former Green Bay Packers squad on Oct. 26. 

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Scott Thompson is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.

Close modal

Continue