Steelers captain calls home field 's---' as players complain to NFLPA about playing surface

It wasn’t just players from the Cleveland Browns who were frustrated with the playing surface at Acrisure Stadium this past Sunday – some of the Pittsburgh Steelers have a bone to pick with their home turf.

Players from both teams reportedly expressed their "outrage" with the "embarrassing" grass field at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh to the NFL Players Association, per ESPN.

"The NFLPA has conveyed its concern to the NFL and will work to ensure that players are not put in that position going forward," the source told the outlet on Wednesday.

Steelers offensive lineman Broderick Jones was among the players who called out the field, saying that the dry conditions would lead to "kicked up chunks of grass" when trying to make explosive movements.

There was also a clear moment where the field fought against the home team, as placekicker Chris Boswell visibly slipped on a field goal attempt and immediately started to kick at the ground.

LARRY FITZGERALD SAYS GRASS FIELDS AREN'T 'FEASIBLE IN MOST PLACES' DESPITE PLAYERS' INJURIES

The field was scheduled to be resodded after the game, but that didn’t stop players from speaking their minds.

"I thought it was poor," Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin said on Monday about the field conditions. "I’m not concerned going forward. It’s my understanding that that turf is going to be swapped out, but I certainly acknowledge it was a concern yesterday."

Cameron Heyward, a Steelers defensive captain, was more blunt with his assessment.

"Honestly, it was s---," Heyward, who also serves as an NFLPA representative, said on Tuesday, via ESPN. "I lost one of my teammates and kind of makes me sad about it."

Heyward is speaking of special teams captain Miles Killebrew, who suffered a non-contact knee injury after planting into the turf in Sunday’s win over the Browns.

"I like grass, but that wasn’t grass for play," Heyward said.

The NFL has repeatedly stated that there is no difference in injury rates between playing on grass or synthetic turf, though players like Heyward will consistently say they prefer grass if given the choice.

The Steelers do share Acrisure Stadium with the University of Pittsburgh football program, though neither team had played on the field the week prior. The Steelers played just one home game all season before Sunday, as they were on the road or in London before getting an early bye week.

Sharing the stadium is nothing new for the grounds crew, but moving forward, the Steelers will be keeping a close eye on their playing surface.

They will be on the road for "Thursday Night Football" against the Cincinnati Bengals this week before returning home for Aaron Rodgers’ reunion against his former Green Bay Packers squad on Oct. 26.

