Steelers' Calvin Austin III scores 2 touchdowns, TJ Watt gets huge sack in win over Giants

The Pittsburgh Steelers came through in all three phases of the game on Monday night against the New York Giants in their 26-18 victory.

Calvin Austin III broke the game open in the third quarter when he returned a 54-yard punt for a touchdown to take the lead. On the next Steelers’ possession, Russell Wilson found Austin for a 29-yard touchdown pass. Those two plays gave the Steelers enough cushion on the scoreboard.

Austin had three catches for 54 yards and a score and 73 yards on his punt-return touchdown.

Wilson was 20-of-28 with 278 passing yards. He got George Pickens in the game early and often. The wide receiver led Pittsburgh with four catches for 74 yards.

The Steelers’ defense played its part late in the game.

Wilson fumbled the ball at a crucial moment in the fourth quarter. The Giants needed a touchdown and an extra point to tie the game.

On 3rd down, the Giants didn’t account of the best defensive player in the league T.J. Watt. The edge-rusher was left one-on-one on the outside. He easily got around the Giants’ offensive lineman and knocked the ball out of Daniel Jones’ his hands and recovered it.

The strip sack gave Pittsburgh the ball back and control of its own destiny. Watt had two sacks in the game.

Jones threw a game-ending interception to Beanie Bishop Jr. on the Giants’ final drive. He was sacked four times on the night. He was 24-of-38 passing for 264 yards.

Tyrone Tracy Jr. tried to keep the Giants in the game with a 45-yard rushing touchdown in the fourth quarter. But the offense sputtered otherwise. He had 145 rushing yards on 20 carries.

Pittsburgh improved to 6-2 on the season and appear to be legit playoff contenders while New York dropped to 2-6 and appear to be the second team in East Rutherford, New Jersey, that is in a dark palce.