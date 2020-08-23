Stanley Cup Playoffs: Vegas Golden Knights, Vancouver Canucks face off in Round 2

The Vegas Golden Knights and the Vancouver Canucks will face off for the first time in playoff history when the two meet Sunday night in Round 2 of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Vegas has had a storybook start, making it to the Stanley Cup Final in its first NHL season only to lose in five games to Alex Ovechkin and the Washington Capitals. They entered this playoff season as the top seed in the Western Conference and won all three of the round robin games in the qualifying round.

The Knights beat the Chicago Blackhawks in five games to advance to Round 2.

Despite being the No. 5 seed, the Canucks beat the defending Stanley Cup champions in six games to make it to Round 2.

“What I’ve been most impressed with: They’re a different team than they were prior to the pause,” Vegas coach Peter DeBoer said of his opponents.

“You see they’ve got a heightened awareness of defending and being harder to play against defensively. And when you add some of the skill and speed and some of the offense that they’re capable of generating, especially their special teams, that’s made them a real dangerous team.”

WHAT TO KNOW

WHEN:

Game 1: Aug. 23, 10:30 p.m. ET

Game 2: Aug. 25, 9:45 p.m. ET

Game 3: Aug. 27, 9:45 p.m. ET

Game 4: Aug. 29, 8 p.m. ET

Game 5 (if necessary): Aug. 31, TBD

Game 6 (if necessary): Sept. 1, TBD

Game 7 (if necessary): Sept. 3, TBD

WHERE: Rogers Place, Edmonton, Alberta

WHO’S MISSING? (via NHL.com)

KNIGHTS

Scratched: Dylan Coghlan, Oscar Dansk, Reid Duke, Deryk Engelland, Nicolas Hague, Keegan Kolesar, Peyton Krebs, Jon Merrill, Gage Quinney, Patrick Brown

Unfit to play: Tomas Nosek

CANUCKS

Scratched: Justin Bailey, Jalen Chatfield, Louis Domingue, Tyler Graovac, Olli Juolevi, Zack MacEwen, Brogan Rafferty

Unfit to play: Micheal Ferland, Josh Leivo, Tyler Myers, Tyler Toffoli