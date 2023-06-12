Expand / Collapse search
Stanford's Quinn Mathews fires 156 pitches, strikes out 16 to keep Cardinal alive in Super Regionals

Mathews and the Cardinal live to fight one more day

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
Stanford called on Quinn Mathews to help avoid elimination from the NCAA Baseball Tournament on Sunday night against Texas and delivered.

Mathews pitched all nine innings in the Cardinal’s 8-3 win over the Longhorns. He threw 156 pitches and struck out 16 batters. He only walked one and allowed the three runs on eight hits. Mathews has thrown at least 100 pitches in 15 of his 17 starts this season.

Eric Kennedy strikes out

Texas outfielder Eric Kennedy strikes out against pitcher Quinn Mathews in Stanford, California, Sunday, June 11, 2023. (AP Photo/Josie Lepe)

His performance allowed Stanford to move into another elimination game on Monday night against Texas. A trip to the Men’s College World Series is on the line.

Mathews got enough run support from his teammates to win the game.

Quinn Mathews throws a pitch

Stanford pitcher Quinn Mathews throws the first pitch against Texas during the NCAA tournament in Stanford, California, Sunday, June 11, 2023. (AP Photo/Josie Lepe)

Alberto Rios led off the top of the second with a walk and later scored on a sacrifice fly from Temo Becerra. Drew Bowser hit a two-run home run to stretch Stanford’s lead to three runs.

Eddie Park, Tommy Troy and Malcolm Moore had RBIs as well in the win.

Stanford has gotten to the College World Series in each of its last two seasons. The Cardinal didn’t make it past the Super Regional in 2019.

Quinn Mathews in the first inning

Quinn Mathews throws against Texas in Stanford, California, Sunday, June 11, 2023. (AP Photo/Josie Lepe)

Texas has made the College World Series in three of its last five seasons. They team didn’t make it to the tournament at all in 2019 and the 2020 season was canceled due to the COVID pandemic.

